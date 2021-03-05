While California community college springs sports such as baseball, softball, and track and field appear on their way to starting a season, football and basketball remain in limbo.
But there is an outside chance both those sports will get a chance to play — if not against an opponent, at least against themselves.
“There is definitely still an interest in competing,” said Andreas Wolf, College of San Mateo athletic director. “What we’re trying to do is keep these kids engaged. That’s why I was pushing hard to play.”
As far as football is concerned, Wolf said there are seven schools holding out hope of playing some kind of schedule — including CSM, Chabot, Laney and City College of San Francisco.
The clock is ticking, however. There has been a deadline of April 17 set to play football games against another opponent. In order to play, however, teams must have 22 days of padded, full-contact practice. Wolf said CSM was allowed to wear helmets and shoulder pads just a couple weeks ago — but contact was still not allowed. Wolf said he will present a plan Friday that will allow contact to begin.
Twenty-two days, however would mean any games may not likely start until early April, with the prospect playing only two or three games at the most.
“But we’re pushing to get those three games played,” Wolf said.
There is a silver lining if the April deadline can’t be met, however. While not perfect, a proposal would allow players to actually imitate game action, at the very least.
Wolf said the California Community College Athletic Association is weighing a “spring football” season, akin to what the NCAA does for its schools. The bottom line is, the allowance would mean teams could hold intrasquad scrimmages after April 17, so the CSM Blue-Gray game would still be allowed in some capacity.
“We put together a proposal to have padded spring ball, which normally isn’t allowed,” Wolf said. “[The plan] was extracted from the NCAA handbook and that was passed by a working group of the CCCAA board.
“At least we’d be allowed to compete internally.”
Basketball is facing a similar situation in which teams may be allowed a pair of scrimmages before the April 17 deadline.
While football and basketball are still in the hoping stage, baseball and softball appear to be ready to go. Dino Nomicos, Skyline baseball manager as well as conference representative and assistant to Skyline AD Joe Morello, said the community college baseball season has a framework in place to play a 28-game schedule beginning the week of April 10.
Many of the questions surrounding a season at the beginning of the week have been answered. Nomicos said the testing requirements have been adjusted so baseball and softball teams only need to be tested once per week, as opposed to the original plan of testing before every game.
There is also a schedule that can be made as the teams who are participating have been verified. Nomicos said in addition to Cañada, CSM and Skyline, West Valley, Chabot and City College of San Francisco will also field baseball teams this season.
While not ideal, Nomicos recognizes the importance of getting any playing time this season.
“All we are about is getting kids exposure (to four-year schools and pro scouts),” Nomicos said.
