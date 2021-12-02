There was a time when the product on the field provided the biggest drama for college football. Conference championship games, the bowl season and — before the College Football Playoff — the argument over which school, truly, was the national champion.
Times have changed. Now, the drama is in athletic directors’ and coaches’ offices around the country as college football plays musical chairs with not only coaches, but players.
“College football is big business” is the mantra used to describe the highest levels of the sport, but it’s “big business” only in Superman’s “Bizarro World,” where everything is opposite.
I don’t know of one business in America that is run like big-time college football. If it did, it would not be around long. The contracts signed — by both coaches and schools — are worth less than the paper upon which they are printed. Which is why USC and LSU can poach Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly, who were under contract with Oklahoma and Notre Dame, respectively. Both, however, decided their contracts meant nothing and jumped at reported offers of $100 million — to be a football coach, lest you forgot.
But being too quick on the draw can be costly. Look at former Cal coach Sonny Dykes, who gave up the SMU job last Friday to go across the metro Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to take over the TCU gig, where he was announced as new head coach Tuesday.
Between Friday and Tuesday, however, the Oklahoma job opened up when Riley bolted for So Cal. I’ve got to think Dykes was silently channeling Homer Simpson and his “Doh!” exclamation as he approached the podium to be introduced as TCU’s coach Tuesday.
Meanwhile, what business would be allowed to employ thousands of worker (players), all of whom “work” for free?
Finally, I don’t know of any “business” that would prop up one “department” — in this case football — at the expense of the rest of the business. But there are reports of university faculty members being hit up for donations by school administrators to pay for under-funded programs that are crucial to the people who use them, but that doesn’t make millions of dollars.
And before you jump in with your “the athletes get a free education with their scholarships” takes, spare me. It is a pittance to what these college and universities are paying their coaches. At least with the new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals, at least some, high-profile players can get paid. But I’m pretty sure no fast-food joint is beating down the door of the back-up long snapper to hawk their chicken sandwich.
At least the athletes are getting more recourse in how they handle their careers. Now, if they are unhappy with their current situation, they can easily transfer to another school. But that is only a recent development. It wasn’t too long ago these kids were given very little control over their lives. You chose your school, you were committed for four years — even if your coach wasn’t.
But now is not the time for the new coaches, these football CEOs at their high-profile jobs, to rest their laurels. They’ve already hit the recruiting trail, with Riley and USC already securing a commitment from one of the best high school quarterbacks in Southern California. There will be a line in the transfer portal for kids to move from wherever they are to USC.
And this is where the business gets personal for prospective players and their families. As high school football players go through the recruitment process, take what you’re hearing with a grain of salt. There are many coaches in the profession who genuinely do care about nurturing student-athletes from teenagers into responsible young men. But there are many others who simply see student-athletes as a means to an end.
Keep in mind, it’s hard to stay “family” and still run a “business.”
***
The Dion Evans South City football experiment is over. Evans put out a message on social media, writing, “This is my last official tweet as head coach of @SSFWarriors.”
Coaches in San Mateo County are hired on a year-to-year basis and the school can decide not to renew for any reason.
Evans guided the program for two seasons. He took over in February of 2020, but had only a handful of players to go through the 2021 spring season, going 0-4 and being outscored 181-18.
Not enough players showed up to field a varsity team this fall, so Evans led a frosh-soph squad through the season, during which they won one game.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or have tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
