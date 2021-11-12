Entering Friday’s showdown with identical 10-1 records in Coast Conference North play, the conference championship will be decided when College of San Mateo and Cabrillo collide Friday night.
This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. Cabrillo earned the win in non-conference play at the Delta Classic tournament Sept. 10. CSM fired back in the first round of conference play with a four-set win Oct. 8.
“That was huge,” CSM head coach Katie Goldhahn said. “And they’re a good team and a well-coached team, and they’re coming off a five-set win against West Valley (first-place in the Coast Conference South). So, that just proves even more that it’s going to be a great match on Friday.”
The Lady Bulldogs have been to the postseason for two straight seasons and have already punched their ticket for a third straight bid this season.
CSM true freshman Naomie Cremoux (Los Altos) enters play riding quite a hot streak, totaling double-digit kills 13 straight matches, and 17 of the last 18.
“She’s a gamer,” Goldhahn said. “She shows up, she likes battling, she’s just a consistent point scorer for us, just in the front row and the back row. When she’s downhill, she’s very hard to defend … and I know she’s on every team’s scouting report. And the beautiful thing is, she knows it too.”
The at the campus of Cabrillo College in Aptos is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.
