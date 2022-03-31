Cañada College and Skyline College brought Coast Conference leading 2-game winning streaks into this week after tightening the standings with key wins last week.
Cañada gave West Valley its first conference loss, 9-3, on Thursday and then took care of City College of San Francisco, 6-1, on Sunday – with sophomore leftfielder Tommy Ozawa (San Mateo) going 4-for-4 and scoring twice against City College.
Mario Duran, a freshman catcher out of Capuchino High, led Cañada’s impressive 9-3 win over West Valley with a 3-for-4 day and three RBIs, including a 2-run home run in the fifth to five the Colts a 5-2 lead.
Skyline rebounded from a 5-2 loss at College of San Mateo to give the visiting Bulldogs their first Coast loss, 6-5, last Thursday. The Trojans finished the week with a 3-1 win at Chabot College in Hayward to move into sole possession of third place with a 6-3 league record. They have the Coast’s best overall record at 19-5.
In Saturday’s first place showdown, hosted by West Valley, the Bulldogs rallied late but could not overcome a fifth-inning grand slam by West Valley’s Henry Wright, suffering an 8-4 setback. The slam proved to be the difference. San Mateo did score three times in the ninth.
Connor Hennings kept the Bulldogs in it with a solo home run in the third inning and a two-out, RBI single in the ninth before the Vikings ended it.
Entering this week, West Valley (8-1, 17-9) continued to lead the league, ahead of CSM (6-2, 15-9) — with Skyline (6-3, 19-5) just a half game behind the Bulldogs. Cañada (2-7, 6-19) is in fifth place.
It’s crossover week against Coast South teams. Cañada visits state top-ranked Ohlone (24-2) Thursday at 2:30 p.m. and hosts Monterey Peninsula on Saturday at 1 p.m. State No. 13 Skyline is at Mission on Thursday and entertains Cabrillo Saturday. No. 21 San Mateo plays at Cabrillo Thursday and hosts Ohlone Saturday.
CSM SOFTBALL WIN STREAK AT 14
Three home runs provided all the offense College of San Mateo needed to secure its hold on first place in the Coast Conference women’s softball standings with a 4-0 win over contender West Valley College last Thursday.
Lafu Malepeai (South City) hit solo homers in the first and sixth innings. Bubba Fa’aita (James Logan) followed up with her own sixth frame blast, with Sara Giles on base, to make it 4-0.
Hillsdale High grad Kealani Cardona finished a complete game shutout, erasing the Vikings in the top of the seventh to record her 10th win of the season.
CSM leads the Coast with a perfect 8-0 record and is 25-2 overall, riding a 14-game winning streak. West Valley (6-2, 19-9) dropped into third place, behind runner-up San Jose City College (6-1, 26-3).
San Mateo started last week with a 13-2 win at Cabrillo College and defeated visiting Solano College, 5-1, on Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs host Hartnell in a Coast Conference game Thursday and Modesto JC of the Big 8 Conference on Friday, both at 3 p.m.
LAUGHLIN, CONTRERAS CSM FIELD WINNERS AT SANTA ROSA MEET
Liam Laughlin won the men’s shot put and placed second in the discus and javelin throws at Saturday’s region-wide Pat Ryan Invitational at Santa Rosa JC. The Aragon High grad put the shot 48-feet, 8 inches, slightly short of his season best of 49-1, which leads the Coast Conference and ranks fourth in the state.
He placed second in the javelin throw at 154-0, but leads Northern California this season with his best of 173-11 (also No. 3 in the state). Laughlin threw the discus 145-6.
CSM also had a women’s field event winner in Evelyn Contreras, who long jumped 16-1 1/2. She is already the Coast leader this season at 16-10 1/2 (No. 3 in Northern California).
On the track, Shannen Dorn ran second in the 5,000 meters (19:40.90). Elizabeth Demafeliz was fifth in the 400 meter hurdles (1:13.23) and third in her section of the 100 meters (13.06).
Johnny Goode was third in the men’s 400 meters in 48.81, a time that ranks No. 2 among NorCal community college runners this season and No. 5 in the state.
In the men’s 110 meter hurdles, Donovan Garcia was third in 15.45, which now leads the Coast Conference. Justin Gauthier won his section of the hurdles in 16.97.
