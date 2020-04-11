We’ve seen the impact of coronavirus pandemic has had on virtually every segment of society — including the sports world.
But professional sports are not the only ones affected. The entire structure, down to the youth leagues, has been affected, but some are better equipped to handle it than others.
Given that the youth baseball season had either recently started or were close to beginning their seasons, it seems apt take a look at how some of the local organizations are handling any chance of playing this season.
Bel-Mateo Babe Ruth made the decision April 1 to cancel its season. The Bel-Mateo board of directors, led by league president Steve Vega, unanimously voted to cancel the 2020 season, despite the national Babe Ruth organization still in wait-and-see mode.
“Why keep people in limbo?” Vega asked. “We delayed [the decision] as much as we could.”
It was already going to be a different season for Bel-Mateo, which last spring found out its home base, the Belmont Sports Complex, was going to be shut down for the summer to renovate the fields. Vega then went and secured the baseball field at Carlmont High School for the upcoming season. Now, the hope is the renovations at Belmont Sports Complex will be done for 2021.
Many other organizations, on the other hand, are in a holding pattern — holding on to hope that a season may get played this year. Jerry Berkson, who founded the West Coast Federals Baseball Club in 2006 as a travel ball/tournament team organization, said they’re waiting to see if any of their tournaments will be played this season. The only definite thing he knows is that the organization’s annual trip to the Cooperstown Dreams Park tournament had been canceled after the Cooperstown organization canceled its tournament season. Other than that, Berkson is just waiting to hear if any other tournaments will be played. Given that his teams’ seasons run until mid-June, there is a very small window to get in games.
“I’m anticipating not playing our season at all,” Berkson said. “There are people champing at the bit to get out there, but these guys have plenty of baseball left (in them).”
In fact, Berkson looks at the shutdown as a benefit for youth players who may be spending too much time playing, anyway.
“[A canceled season is] good for all these kids … who play year ’round and play on 14 different teams, to shut it down for a while,” Berkson said.
The PenCities Baseball Club, based out of Foster City, is unique in that it is part of at least two different umbrella organizations — PONY and Joe DiMaggio — and even supports an independent, college-aged team. Dennis Millstein, PenCities president, said both U14 Peninsula Pony League season as well as the U18 Joe DiMaggio season have been canceled.
Millstein said there has been talk among other local Pony team up and down the Peninsula about putting together an independent schedule just to get games played, if the social conditions change.
“If we’re allowed to do anything this summer … we’ll try to get some kind of U14 league going,” Millstein said.
But the U16 Peninsula Colt and U18 Palomino season are still on hold, as is the season for the independent squad. But Millstein’s goal of trying to put together a Peninsula Palomino league for U18 teams has been shelved for now. Millstein said he had been in talks with a few other teams, including a pair from the East Bay, to start a new league on the Peninsula, which would limit the travel currently needed to play games in Santa Clara and points farther south.
Canceled games and seasons are only part of the issues for all youth organizations. There is also an monetary aspect to playing organized sports and many are prepared for it.
Vega said Bel-Mateo Babe Ruth was on good financial footing, even with any refunds given back for this season. Vega said families had the option of just rolling over the 2020 playing fees into the 2021 season. But if families wanted refunds, Vega said there were no issues doing so.
“People are [having] financial issues. If we can help them and give them their money back, we will. They all want refunds. I have no problem with that. Most have said they would come back in 2021,” Vega said. “This is just a bump in the road. … We’re very strong (financially) for 2021. We’re going to be here.”
Like Vega, Millstein said PenCities is financially prepared to sit out 2020 if necessary and come back just as strong for a 2021 season.
“We’re still going to be here,” Millstein said. “Just like everyone else, we’ll take a financial hit, but we’re financially secure. We had a notion of (setting up) a rainy-day fund and here’s the rainy day.”
Berkson said he has had to refund his families the money they put up for the Cooperstown trip, but also acknowledged that the directors of the tournaments he signed up for will return entry fees. If families also want refunds, that is an option.
But Berkson said his organization’s fee structure is such that families make payments throughout the season. So some money has already been spent for field usage and training facilities, but he certainly won’t be collecting payments for the rest of the season.
“I do this to provide good baseball for families,” Berkson said, who is an assistant principal at Palo Alto High School. “It’s not a huge money maker for me.”
That might not be the case for everyone, however. Berkson said there are others in the private coaching arena who depend on teaching and coaching baseball as their main source of income.
Berkson said he could envision some of those types of facilities not resurfacing when the rest of society does.
“I’m guessing there would be some consolidation [along the Peninsula],” Berkson said. “And they have to worry about all their coaches. How many private lessons aren’t happening around the country right now? You have young guys making 80 bucks an hour (giving private lessons) and now not making anything.”
