City College of San Francisco is the new state leader but in a familiar position in California Community College Athletic Association football, finishing regular season play with a perfect 10-0 record. The Rams took six first place votes and totaled 222 points in this week’s JC Athletic Bureau coaches’ poll after holding off formerly No. 1 College of San Mateo, 31-27, in Saturday’s Bay 6 League finale. CCSF DB Murvin Kenion III intercepted a host CSM pass on his own 30-yard line with 59 seconds remaining to thwart the Bulldogs’ potential game-winning drive and prevent a league five-peat in front of an SRO crowd of 5,300 and a national cable TV audience.
Ventura College remains No. 2 with 217 points and leads SoCal teams heading into state regional play Nov. 27. Although there will be a handful of make-up games Nov. 20, the teams in the state playoff field appears set. Northern Calif.: No. 9 American River (6-4) at CCSF (10-0) and No.7 Fresno CC (8-2) at no. 4 San Mateo (9-1), the wildcard.. SoCal: No. 2 Ventura (10-0) and No. 3 Golden West (10-0) are 1-2 and set to host regionals against reigning state champ No. 5 Riverside CC (8-2) and wildcard No. 6 College of the Canyons (7-2) – but pairings will not be set until final power rankings are compiled after Nov. 20 makeup games. Playoff/bowl committees meet Nov. 21.
CCSF has won a record seven CCCAA football championships. Riverside defeated San Mateo in the 2019 state title game.
Rk. College Record Pts. PR
1. CCSF [6] 10-0 222 3
2. Ventura [3] 10-0 217 2
3. Golden West* 10-0 206 4
4. CSM 9-1 201 1
5. Riverside CC 8-2 180 6
6. Canyons 7-2 177 7
7. Fresno CC 8-2 169 5
8. Modesto JC 7-3 168 9
9. American River 6-4 145 12
10. Butte 6-4 134 11
11. Reedley 7-3 133 18
12. Fullerton 7-3 131 8
13. Allan Hancock 5-3 118 15
14. Diablo Valley 6-4 93 19
15. San Diego Mesa 6-3 89 16
16. Palomar 5-5 79 21
17. Mt. San Antonio 6-3 73 10
18. El Camino* 6-4 64 13
19. Feather River 9-0 56 20
20. Sierra 5-4 46 14
21t. Laney 5-5 43 23
21t. East Los Angeles 5-5 43 17
23. Contra Costa 8-1 32 24
24t. Cerritos 4-5 19 nr
24t. Pasadena CC 8-2 19 nr
Others included: Santa Ana 18; Mt. San Jacinto 15; Antelope. Valley 8; Santa Barbara CC & Shasta 7; Citrus & Sequoias 6.
