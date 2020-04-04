On March 17, CIF executive director Ron Nocetti said the state and section commissioners would revisit April 3 the possibility of the spring sports playoffs being contested at the end of May.
Nocetti and the 10 commissioners, who comprise the sections that represent the California Interscholastic Federation, voted Friday to cancel all playoffs for the 2020 spring sports season.
“ Based on the recent statements issued by Governor Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, regarding schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the California Interscholastic Federation does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue,” Nocetti said in a press release. “As such, in consultation today with the 10 section commissioners, the decision has been made to cancel spring section, regional, and state
championship events.”
Steve Sell, who is CCS vice president, said while the playoffs have been canceled, that does not preclude regular-season games from being played. Since many of the spring sports had already entered Peninsula Athletic League play, or were days away from doing so, theoretically, they could still be played, assuming everyone was given the all-clear sign from the proper authorities.
“CCS cannot cancel the (regular) season,” Sell said, who is also the football coach and athletic director at Aragon High School. “I’m awaiting word from the superintendent to tell me the season is cancelled.”
He may not get to that point. Kevin Skelly, superintendent for the San Mateo Union High School District, which encompasses six schools that participate in the PAL, said given the current conditions, there is no chance the season will continue.
“The chances of any school going back in session (on campus), is vanishingly low,” Skelly said.
Having students back on campus for face-to-face classes would be the first step in firing up the sports season again. But with the current shelter-in-place order, combined with the governor and state school superintendent both saying online distance learning will be used for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, worrying about the spring sports season — including the playoffs — is a moot point.
“There is just no way of getting it rolling again,” Skelly said, who added that it may not even be necessary to make a declaration about the cancelation of the rest of the regular season given the current situation.
Sell said if there was a chance to play a few games before the end of the school year, leagues and school districts would be left alone by CCS.
“[During the California wildfires the last two years], the section was very clear — we’re not going to tell you what to do (in regard to playing or not). … As a rule, both the state and section, they really avoid trying to step on the feet of local governing boards,” Sell said. “(But) the BVAL and SCVAL have already said they’re done (playing games this season).”
“We understand this is disappointing for everyone involved in education-based athletics and empathize with our student-athletes and all who are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak,” Nocetti said in the press release. “As always, our top priority is everyone’s ongoing health and safety during this challenging time, and we all look forward to the day when education-based athletics resumes.”
