There is such an obsession with sports in this nation that the term “defy” was used to describe California governor Gavin Newsom signing a new bill that allows state college athletes to profit from being an athlete.
The word “defy” implies that California is in some way subservient to the NCAA, the main governing body of college athletics. Considering no one person, school or administration is willing to challenge the monolith that is the NCAA corporation, maybe this new law will be the impetus of change in college athletics.
And just to cut some of you off: This has nothing to do with scholarships. In fact, there is a ton more scholarship money for academics than athletics at the college level.
Monday, on a special episode of LeBron James’ HBO series “The Shop,” Newsom signed the “Fair Pay to Play” law, which will allow athletes at the state’s four-year colleges and universities to hire agents and profit off “their name, image and likeness.”
Additionally, colleges and universities are not allowed to dismiss these players from their respective teams for making money.
“Other college students with a talent, whether it be literature, music, or technological innovation, can monetize their skill and hard work,” Newsom was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. “Student athletes, however, are prohibited from being compensated while their respective colleges and universities make millions, often at great risk to athletes’ health, academics and professional careers.”
On a side note, LeBron certainly benefits from this as he his son, Bronny, is a highly-recruited high school basketball player and a huge “star” on various social media platforms. LeBron is definitely making sure his son has a chance to get paid, but I digress.
The NCAA contends that this law will blur the line between amateur and professional athletes — and everybody knows the NCAA is so altruistic when it comes to amateur sports. It also says it would give California schools an unfair recruiting advantage.
The NCAA doesn’t want anyone challenging its authority — or its money. And that is what this is really all about. The NCAA is not worried about the distinction between “amateur” and “professional,” it’s worried someone else might actually profit off their fame instead of the NCAA reaping all the rewards. When you buy that Jalen Hurts jersey off the University of Oklahoma website, everybody but the athlete is getting paid. The NCAA does not want to give up one penny of the billions of dollars it generates for itself, schools and coaches.
The NCAA consistently fails to recognize that those who actually allow these multi-millionaire school administrators and coaches to live in the lap of luxury are teenagers and 20-something athletes.
On top of everything else, the NCAA is hypocritical, since not every NCAA athlete is forbidden from making money. Reports are Olympic athletes can profit from success in their chosen events, tennis players are allowed to make up to $10,000 per year in prize money and athletes in the certain conferences already receive a stipend. So get out of here with the “amateur vs. pro” nonsense.
The one drawback to the law is that is does not take effect until 2023. Between now and then, there will certainly be lawsuits filed, along with appeals, and there may be some serious repercussions to California schools — namely, being kicked out of the NCAA.
But this is a battle that needs to be fought. The time of the NCAA has come and gone. It’s time to start doing something to reform college athletics. This gets the ball rolling.
***
The Oakland Raiders are now 0 for 2 in free agency.
First, the organization cut the increasingly-unstable wide receiver Antonio Brown. Now, the NFL has cut notorious head-hunting linebacker Vontaze Burfict for the rest of the season after his violent helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle. This was not a case of ill timing. Watching on television, you can tell Burfict was targeting Doyle.
It was a classic example of head hunting, a “skill” Burfict has perfected throughout his football career. The NFL had already suspended him twice for the same infraction — including a cheap shot on Brown a few years ago. The league has had enough of Burfict’s act and it suspended him for the rest of the season.
The Raiders have always had the image of the “outlaw” organization. One that likes to play hard and party hard. But the NFL has increasingly moved away from that perception. The league is definitely more of a Fortune 500 company than some rag-tag outfit of violent players. And with football more and more under scrutiny for what is seen as nothing more than modern-day gladiators, the NFL has had enough of dirty players like Burfict.
Nathan Mollat
