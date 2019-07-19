Looks like the basketball powers-that-be back East were paying attention to what was going on out West.
The Menlo School girls’ basketball team, the reigning Division II state champion, received one of 22 invitations to participate in the high school-only Under Armour Best of Maryland Basketball Tournament July 23-25 in Ijamsville, Maryland — one of the top college-showcase events in the country.
“I’m not actually sure how they identified us,” said Menlo head coach John Paye, who said the only other California schools to participate in the 21 years of the tournament are Mitty and La Jolla Country Day. “We got off to a really good streak to start the season. That definitely helped. We were getting recognition early and then we got recognition late (for winning the state title).”
Menlo was 2-1 early in the 2018-19 season before the Knights went on a 13-game winning streak. They played well enough to earn a berth in the Central Coast Section Open Division, going 0-2. Slotted in Division II of the state tournament, Menlo regained its winning ways, beating Bradshaw Christian-Sacramento, Central-Fresno, San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno and Enterprise-Redding to reach the state championship game. In the finals, the Knights drained 10 3-pointers to beat Rolling Hills Prep-San Pedro, 70-63.
The Maryland tournament features teams nearly two dozen teams from 10 states and one from Canada. Menlo — the only team West of the Mississippi River — is in a pool with St. John-Vianney and Morris Catholic (New Jersey), Fenwick (Illinois) and Notre Dame Academy (Ohio). Those four teams went a combined 102-34 last season, averaging 20.4 wins. St. John-Vianney, Morris Catholic and Notre Dame Academy all advanced to the semifinals of their respective state tournament.
But Menlo comes in with the most wins of its pool, going 26-5 last season, and are the only team in the Knights’ group to have a state championship.
A dozen players, including all five starters from Menlo’s championship squad — Coco Layton (who buried five 3-pointers in the state title game), Avery Lee, Maeia Makoni, Sharon Nejad and Georgia Paye — will be making the trip back East. They’ll be joined by three other key members of the rotation in Danielle McNair, Valentina Ross and Bella Stuart, who missed last season with injury. Three members of last year’s junior varsity team will also be making the trip.
“We have 12 girls playing in this tournament,” Paye said. “There is competition going on right now.”
While many of the players also play for Paye’s Basketball Club team, there has been special attention paid to this tournament. Many of the players attended summer basketball camps at Yale and Columbia universities and the Paye’s Basketball Club team will play in a club tournament this weekend in Washington, D.C. ahead of the Maryland tournament.
“We wanted the kids to get a taste of playing basketball on the East Coast. … To get our feet acclimated,” Paye said. “Over the course of eight days, we’ll have played the equivalent of a quarter high school season, about 10 games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.