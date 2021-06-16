The track and field season was extended one more week for about three dozen San Mateo County athletes who qualified from the Central Coast Section trials last Saturday to the finals this weekend at Soquel High School.
While there are many who will compete in multiple events, not many have a real shot at winning more than one.
Sacred Heart Prep’s Luci Lambert is on that short second list. The graduated senior came into the CCS trials with the fastest regular-season times in both the 800 and 1,600 and she qualified into the finals for both of them.
In the 1,600, Lambert had the best seeding time of all 29 entrants, having run a sub-5 time of 4:59.14. Her trials time of 5:02.93 was the second fastest as Harker’s Anna Weirich ran a 5:01.39.
Annie Pflaum, who won the PAL 1,600 title and is finishing her freshman season at Menlo-Atherton, also qualified for the 1,600. Her time of 5:11.17 was good for eighth.
In the 800, Lambert had the seventh fastest qualifying time of 2:16.78. But her best this year was 2:12.83. The surprising leader is St. Francis’ Isabelle Cairns. She came into the race with a seeding time of 2:18.52 and shaved more than five seconds off of that, posting a 2:13.21.
In the longest race, the 3,200, a pair of runners from the Sequoia Union High School District qualified for the championship race. Woodside’s Elle Marsyla, a junior, qualified seventh with a time of 11:27.95, bettering her seeding time of 11:36.86. Yvonne Brien Miller, a graduated senior from Sequoia, had the 10th fastest time of 11:39.48.
Monta Vista’s Sylvana Northrop led the pack with the top qualifying time of 10:54.13.
Woodside’s Katherine Sheldon, a graduated senior, will also compete in a pair of finals Saturday, the 300 hurdles and the triple jump. Sheldon was edged out for the PAL 300 hurdles title, but she blazed her way to a fifth-best time in the trials. She came into the trials with a season-best 48.00. Saturday, she posted a time of 46.95. She was just one of two runners to post sub-47 times in the trials, the other being section-leading Alison Tjoe of Lynbrook, who ran a 46.18.
Much like the hurdles, Sheldon soared to a season-best in the triple jump. Coming in with a seeding distance of 33 feet, Sheldon uncorked a leap of 34-7 to qualify eighth. Meagan MacKenzie of Los Altos had the lead-qualifying leap of 37-6.
The pole vault sees three PAL athletes qualifying for the finals. Abby Goetz, who is finishing up her freshman season for Sequoia, qualified third with a mark of 9-6. Aragon’s Alyssa Huie, a graduated senior, was ninth with a height of 9 feet and Goetz’s teammate, Charlotte Fisch, who is finishing her junior season, was 12th at 8-6. The top qualifying height belonged to Carmel’s Sarah Graessley. She, too, qualified with a 9-6, but holds the season’s best mark of 11-6.
Woodside’s Katherine Meade, was one of 12 high jumpers to clear the 5-foot height and qualify for the finals. Meade cleared 5-feet, while the leading qualifying height was 5-2, shared by five athletes.
Sacred Heart Prep’s Keegan Shaw made the finals in the long jump with a mark of 15-9.75; Mercy-Burlingame’s Asupa Mila qualified in the shot put with a throw of 31-9.5 and Westmoor’s Hannah Ramos made the finals in the discus with a toss of 101-07.
Much like Lambert, Aragon’s Ian Koe, a graduated senior, is a legitimate threat to win two events. He was second fastest in the 200, posting a time of 22.49, just off the top time of 22.48 set by Stevenson’s Evan Johnson.
Carlmont’s Ryan Keyhan also qualified for a 22.88.
Koe will also make a run at the 400 title as he is one of San Mateo County runners who qualified 1-2-3 in the 400, led by Serra’s Aidan Mendoza, a graduated senior, who posted a 49.94. Mendoza had the fastest time in the section this season of 49.30. Yutaka Roberts, who is finishing his junior season for El Camino and finished second at the PAL championships, had the second-fastest qualifying time, running his first sub-50 race, finishing with a 49.97. Koe ran a qualifying time of 50.12. He joined Mendoza as the only runners to have run sub-50 times this season.
Roberts will go for the double as well as he had the fastest time in the 800, finishing with a qualifying time of 1:53.32. Crystal Springs’ Furious Clay grabbed the final qualifying spot, running a 1:58.37.
Calvin Katz and Blaine Reynolds, graduated seniors from Menlo School and Aragon, will compete for the 1,600 crown. Katz qualified third with a time of 4:18.24. Reynolds finished with a 4:22.35, good for 11th.
Serra’s Will Denning, a graduated senior, qualified for finals in three jumping events: high jump, long jump and triple jump. The triple jump is his best chance in which to medal as he distance of 43-2.25 was the second-longest jump. The leader leaped 43-4.
Burlingame’s Caron Robenalt was also two-time qualifier in the high jump and long jump. The top 12 high jumpers cleared 6 feet, but Robenalt was one of just four jumpers to clear 6-2 this year. Aaron King of Palo Alto and Adam Berg of Willow Glen have the top height this season of 6-4.
A pair of Woodside teammates, Maceo Latimer and Luke Buddie, the latter who also played basketball for the Wildcats, also qualified for the high jump finals.
Robernalt was the seventh-best qualifier in the long jump with a 20-03. Carlmont’s Alexander Sandin also qualified for the finals with a lead of 19-08.75.
Much like on the girls’ side, the county will be well represented in the boys’ pole vault finals, with five athletes moving on. Aragon’s Erik Dodge and San Mateo’s Justin Lai led the contingent as both cleared the 12-foot mark — both personal bests. Menlo’s William Floyd, Aragon’s Shoryoung Gong and Westmoor Thomas Le all qualified for the finals with a height of 11-6.
They’ll all have their work cut out to catch Bellarmine’s Leo Garcia-Czarkowski, who has a season-best of 15 feet.
Hillsdale’s Patrick Pomianek, a graduated senior, may not win the CCS discus championship. His mark of 137-08 was well off the leader’s top-qualifying mark of 174-03.
But Pomianek’s toss was a personal best — by a lot. His previous personal record was 112-03.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.