Boys’ golf
CCS championship round set
Aragon’s Sam Higaki shot a 1-over 72 to finish tied for fifth in the CCS regional and qualified for the CCS tournament championship next week at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey.
Playing in the morning group, Higaki finished six shots behind the leader, Luke Brandler of Stevenson, who finished with a b blistering 5-under 66.
Scores do not carry over from qualifying.
Higaki will be joined by teammate Isaiah Lott, who finished with a 4-over 75. But Aragon’s Lequan Wang, the PAL individual champion, did not make the cut, finishing with a 7-over 78, which was good for only 23rd.
Other local golfers who qualified out of the morning group included Menlo’s Eric Yun, who finished in a three-way tie for sixth with a 2-over 73 and Hillsdale’s Alejandro Formosa, who shot a 5-over 76.
In the afternoon qualifier, Crystal Springs’ Edan Cui finished second with a 3-over 74, finishing six shots behind Mitty’s Nathan Wang, who fired a 3-under 68.
Cui and the Gryphons qualified for the championship round as a team as KC Mungali finished in a tie for fourth with a 5-over 76. Russell Chiu was eighth with a 77, Henry Chen came in with an 80, as did Philip Hu. Griffin Chiu added an 81 for Crystal.
The Gryphons will be joined by the Serra team in next week’s finals, led by Trevor Moquin, whose 4-over 75 was good for third. William Walsh, who captured the WCAL title last week, struggled to a 79. Chris Zeidan and Owen Callahan each had 80s for the Padres, while Aidan Lew finished with an 81.
Sacred Heart Prep’s Kevin Molumphy earned an individual spot in the championship roound, after finishing Tuesday afternoon with a 5-over 76, finishing in a four-way tie for fifth.
Boys’ tennis
Menlo into the semifinals
The top-seeded Knights swept past No. 8 Los Altos Monday to advance to the CCS semifinals for the 13th time in a row as they go for section title No. 17 since 1998.
Menlo (22-1) will host No. 5 Gunn (12-9) at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Titans beat Evergreen Valley 6-1 in the second round and then beat Homestead 5-2 in the round of eight.
The Knights, whose only loss came in the championship match of the National Invitational Tournament, have not dropped a set through two playoff matches. After a first-round bye, the Knights won all seven matches against Aragon in straight sets to move into the quarterfinals against Los Altos. Against the Eagles, Evan Burnett won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Mick Tamas posted a double-bagel victory in the No. 3 singles spot.
The only other county team left, Crystal Springs Uplands School, saw its season come to an end with a 5-2 loss to No. 2 Cupertino (18-1).
Crystal Springs (13-4) beat Mountain View in the first round, 4-3, before upsetting No. 7 Monta Vista (6-11) in the second round.
Cupertino will take on No. 3 Saratoga (9-5) in the other semifinal match, 1 p.m. at Los Gatos Swim & Racquet Club.
Lacrosse
Tournament begins Wednesday
The first round of both the boys’ and girls’ CCS tournaments gets underway Wednesday, with four matches being contested in the county.
Tenth-seeded Serra (6-8) gets an early start in the boys’ bracket when the Padres will be on the road at No. 7 Stevenson (13-7) for a 4:30 start in Pebble Beach.
The other games will begin at 7 p.m. No. 6 Menlo School (10-7) hosts No. 11 Palo Alto (7-9), while No. 5 Menlo-Atherton (16-2) has a home match against No. 12 Aptos (12-3).
Sacred Heart Prep (19-2), the No. 2 seed, has a first-round bye and will host the winner of Serra-Stevenson at 1 p.m. Saturday.
St. Ignatius (22-4) is the No. 1 seed.
In the girls’ bracket, M-A (8-9) got the No. 7 seed and a home game, taking on No. 10 Mountain View (12-4) at 5 p.m. Woodside (15-3) is the No. 8 seed and hosts No. 9 Mitty (6-10) at 7 p.m.
Like the boys’ bracket, the SHP girls’ (13-3) are the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of Mountain View-M-A at 11 a.m. Saturday.
And like their male counterparts, SI (16-2) is seeded No. 1 in the girls’ bracket.
