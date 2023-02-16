With Central Coast Section basketball brackets being released Wednesday, I started poking around the CCS website for … well, I didn’t really know what I was looking for, to be honest.
But I kept digging. Noticing trends. Noticing the rise of San Mateo County basketball. Where was all this going? Still had no real clue. But I did come to one conclusion: the advent of the CCS Open Division beginning the 2013 season opened up the CCS brackets to more varied schools winning titles. By having the top eight schools in the section battle it out for the title of “Best of CCS,” it enabled more schools more opportunities to compete for CCS crowns in other divisions.
San Mateo County has been a big beneficiary of the Open Division, culminating with last year’s success of four boys’ teams and four girls’ teams from the county winning CCS championships, the most in the last 10 years. Going back to 2012, girls’ teams from the county have won 23 CCS titles, while boys’ teams have 18.
In 2013, the Burlingame boys’ basketball team won the CCS Division III championship under head coach Pete Harames. That Panthers squad was the first San Mateo County public school to win a CCS title since Woodside and Hillsdale won in 1997, with the Wildcats taking the Division II title and the Knights winning the Division III crown.
That 1997 CCS playoff was kind of demarcation point in boys’ basketball because, for the next 15 years, CCS boys’ brackets were dominated by private schools. From 1998 to 2012, private schools won 65 of 69 CCS championships in one of five brackets.
Since 2013 and the beginning of the Open Division, however, private schools have won a little more than half of the total number of CCS titles available: 37 of 60 (61%). Of the 23 public school wins, nearly a third of them (7 of 23) have been won San Mateo County teams. Burlingame has won three CCS championships since 2013 — 2013, 2021 and 2022 — while Aragon (2014), Half Moon Bay (2018), Hillsdale (2020) and Menlo-Atherton (2022) have all won one title each.
The girls’ side of the CCS ledger is very similar when it comes to public versus private, as well as the number of wins from county teams. From 1998 to 2012, private schools won 85% of CCS titles available — 64 of 75 championship were won by private schools — although Carlmont did sneak away with titles in 2005 and 2007.
From 2013 to 2022, private schools won 33 of 60, 55%. Of those 27 won by public schools, 40% (11 of 27) have been won by San Mateo County schools. Half Moon Bay won three of those in 2017, 2020 and 2021. Sequoia and Aragon have each won a pair — with the Ravens winning in 2019 and 2021, and the Dons winning in 2019 and 2022. Burlingame (2013), South City (2018), Menlo-Atherton (2020) and Capuchino (2022) have all won one apiece.
When it comes to the CCS Open Division, the boys’ side has always been a West Catholic Athletic League party, while the girls’ side has been dominated by Mitty and Pinewood.
WCAL boys’ teams have won all 10 of the Open Division championship games contested and all 10 of finals have been WCAL versus WCAL. Mitty has won half of the Open Division titles, while Serra (2015), St. Francis (2016), Bellarmine (2018), Sacred Heart Cathedral (2019) and Riordan (2022) have each won an Open crown.
In girls’ Open Division play, Mitty has appeared in eight title games and Pinewood has made six finals appearances. The two teams have met for the championship six times, including the last five in a row. The Monarchs have won eight of 10 titles (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022). The only other girls’ teams to win an Open Division title are Sacred Heart Cathedral (2015) and Pinewood (2021).
