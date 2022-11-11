FRIDAY
Division I
No. 5 Sacred Heart Prep (9-1) at No. 4 Salinas (9-1), 7 p.m.
The Gators gobbled up rival Menlo School 34-7 last week to clinch the PAL Bay Division championship with a perfect 5-0 record. … The Cowboys corralled a 47-14 win over Palma. … Salinas, Palma and Aptos all ended 5-1 to all share the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Gabilan Division title. … The Cowboys beat SHP in CCS power points by half a point to earn the home game. … As a team, SHP rushed for more than 200 yards in six games this season, including the last four in a row. … Salinas threw for 200 yards or more in nine of 10 games this season, including four games of 300 yards or more.
Division II
No. 7 Half Moon Bay (7-3) at No. 2 St. Ignatius (4-6), 7 p.m.
The Cougars were taken down by rival Terra Nova last week, 36-29. … The Wildcats whipped Riordan, 35-14. … HMB finished in a tie for second in the PAL Bay Division. … SI finished tied for fifth in the seven-team WCAL. … The Cougars were leaking oil coming down the stretch, After opening the season 5-0, HMB lost three of its last five. … SI won two of its final three games.
No. 5 Bellarmine (4-6) at No. 4 Menlo-Atherton (5-5), 7 p.m.
The Bells bounced Valley Christian last week, 37-19. … The Bears were bullied by Los Gatos, 31-14. … Bellarmine finished in a tie for fifth in the WCAL. … M-A finished tied for second in the PAL Bay Division… M-A beat Bellarmine 48-34 in the season opener. … Bellarmine snapped a four-game losing streak with the win over Valley Christian. … M-A’s last two losses came against division champs SHP and Los Gatos. … Bellarmine is scoring an average of 20.5 points per game, while giving up 23. … M-A scores 24 and allows 23 per game.
Division III
No. 5 Hollister (5-5) at No. 4 Burlingame (5-5), 7 p.m.
The Haybalers were hammered by Aptos last week, 41-22. … The Panthers pounded rival San Mateo, 49-21. … Hollister finished fourth in the seven-team PCAL Gabilan Division. … Burlingame finished in a tie for fourth in the PAL Bay Division. … Hollister is scoring an average of 25 points per game, while allowing 16. … Burlingame rushed for a season-high 358 yards last week. The 49 points scored was a season high as well.
No. 8 Terra Nova (8-2) at No. 1 Soquel (9-1), 7 p.m.
The Tigers tamed rival Half Moon Bay last week, 36-29. … The Knights had a bye last week. They beat Monte Vista Christian 35-10 Oct. 28. … Terra Nova finished second in the PAL Ocean Division … Soquel is the PCAL Mission Division title. … Terra Nova has won five of its last six games. … The Tigers rushed for 251 yards as a team last week, the sixth time they went over the 200-yard mark this season. … Soquel is riding a six-game winning streak, having allowed a combined 41 points during that span. … The Knights rushed for a season-high 247 yards against MVC.
Division IV
No. 6 San Mateo (7-3) at No. 3 Branham (9-1), 7 p.m.
The Bearcats were buried by rival Burlingame last week, 49-21. … The Bruins won the Santa Teresa Foothill Division title with a 28-0 win over Pioneer. … San Mateo is the undefeated PAL Ocean Division champ. … The Bearcats had their six-game winning streak snapped last week. … San Mateo had its run of games rushing for 300 yards or more ended last week as well. … Branham has won its last four games in a row. … The Bruins rushed for 308 yards last week, their third game in a row over 300 yards.
No. 8 Overfelt (9-1) at No. 1 Sequoia (9-1), 7 p.m.
The Royals wrapped up the Santa Teresa Valley Division title with a 40-20 win over Sobrato last week. … The Ravens clipped rival Carlmont, 28-23 to finish second in the PAL El Camino Division. … Overfelt is riding a five-game winning streak. … The Royals racked up 643 yards of offense last week — 339 yards rushing and 304 yards passing. … Sequoia won its first eight games to start the season. … Ravens’ senior quarterback John Larios threw for a career-high 317 yards and four touchdowns last week, completing 13-of-16 passes in the process.
Division V
No. 6 Woodside (8-2) at No. 3 Seaside (6-4), 7 p.m.
The Wildcats whacked Gunn last week, 45-10. … The Spartans fell to Monterey, 29-27. … Woodside went undefeated in winning the PAL Lake Division title, earning its first CCS berth since 2009. … Seaside finished third in the PCAL Mission Division standings. … Woodside has won eight straight games. … The Wildcats went over 300 yards rushing for the fifth time this year, rushing for 311 yards against Gunn. … Seaside had a three-game winning streak ended last week. … The Spartans appeared in three CCS finals in the 2000s — winning in 2009.
SATURDAY
Division III
No. 6 King’s Academy (8-2) at No. 3 Menlo School (5-5), 1 p.m.
King’s Academy clobbered Milpitas last week, 49-21 last week. … Menlo was mauled by rival SHP, 35-7. … King’s captured the PAL El Camino Division championship. … Menlo finished in a tie for fourth in the PAL Bay Division. … King’s has won its last eight games in a row, posting three shutouts during the run. … King’s is averaging 183 yards passing per game and 173 yards rushing. … Menlo averages 221 yards passing.
