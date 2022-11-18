Never blessed with a large roster, Menlo has advanced to the Division III semifinals with baling wire and duct tape, or more specifically, trainer’s tape.
The Knights’ mantra this playoffs is probably “Survive and advance.”
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Never blessed with a large roster, Menlo has advanced to the Division III semifinals with baling wire and duct tape, or more specifically, trainer’s tape.
The Knights’ mantra this playoffs is probably “Survive and advance.”
As is usual for Menlo at this time of the season, injuries have taken their toll. The Knights were without one of their best receiving threats in Robby Enright, who sat out the Knights’ first-round, 37-20 win over No. 6 King’s Academy last Saturday as head coach Todd Smith said his team was without four starters for their first-round playoff game last Saturday.
And the Knights may be down one more key component. Lineman Ralston Raphael was held out most of the fourth quarter with an ice bag on the back of his hand.
But if there is another mantra to be used by the Knights, it’s “Next man up,” which is precisely what Menlo did last week. Down to its second-string center, Ian Krane slid from his guard spot into the center position. Enright down? Charlie King and Brady Jung stepped up. King finished with eight catches for 122 yards, while Jung caught a touchdown pass, recovered a blocked punt for a score and later returned an interception 10 yards to the house. The Knights always have a cupboard full of receivers and, as long as senior quarterback Jake Bianchi can stay upright, Menlo has a shot.
And while the Knights are known for their offense, their defense has been quietly strong. The 20 points allowed last week were the most given up over their last four games and they are allowing less than 20 points a game, on average, this season.
The Knights will have to be stout defensively against No. 2 Live Oak, that likes to get down on the ground. The Acorns, which dominated No. 7 Soledad 49-9 in the first round last week, have rushed for more than 2,500 yards this season. Doing the bulk of the damage is senior Jordan Fuentes, who is averaging 146 yards rushing and has gone over the 1,450-yard mark this season for a team that averages 220 yards rushing per game.
Live Oak finished in a three-way tie atop the Blossom Valley Athletic League Mt. Hamilton Division and are scoring an average of 32 points while allowing a little more than two touchdowns a game.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor Nathan Mollat has been covering San Mateo County sports since 2001 See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3srLjdI
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Dirk van Ulden said:
Ray Fowler said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
JR - it apparently does not take much to get you exited. Tell me, what exactly does she stand for that is exiting?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.