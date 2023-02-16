The Central Coast Section basketball brackets were released Wednesday, with some first-round games beginning Friday.
While there were no big surprises, there were a couple of eye-opening placements.
The biggest “uh oh” moment was not that the Crystal Springs (19-3) girls’ basketball team earned an invitation to the Open Division with the No. 8 seed by virtue of finishing of co-champs of the West Bay Athletic League. It is the fact the Gryphons open pool play against eight-time Open Division champ and top-seeded Mitty (22-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in San Jose. The Gryphons then face No. 4 Los Gatos (21-3) and No. 5 Branham (20-4) in subsequent pool play games.
The two teams with the top records in both pools will play for the Open Division championship.
The silver lining for the Gryphons is they earn an automatic bid to the Nor Cal regional brackets. It is the first time in program history Crystal has qualified a team into the Open Division of any sport.
On the boys’ side, three San Mateo County teams qualified for the Open Division: No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep (17-6), co-champs of the WBAL; No. 4 Serra (14-10), which finished third in the WCAL; and No. 6 Menlo-Atherton (21-3), PAL South Division champ.
SHP and M-A will meet in a first-round, Pool B game at 7 p.m. Friday. The good news for the Bears is that they’ve already faced two of the teams in its pool during the non-league portion of the game. The bad news is they dropped a 52-51 overtime decision to the Gators, and fell to second-seeded Riordan (19-5), 67-54.
M-A is one of two public school teams to qualify for the Open, with Santa Cruz (22-4) earning the No. 8 seed.
NO. 1 SEEDS
With those teams earning Nor Cal berths based on qualifying for the Open Division, the rest of the teams in CCS will have to win their way into the regional brackets and there are some county teams who the seeding committee believes have excellent shots.
Six San Mateo County teams earned No. 1 seeds. On the boys’ side, Jefferson (19-4) is the top seed in Division III and defending DV champ Woodside Priory (21-3) is No. 1 in the same bracket.
There are four girls’ teams that earned top seeds. Menlo-Atherton (22-2), the PAL South Division champ, somehow managed to avoid the Open Division and is instead No. 1 in Division I. Mills (17-7), which has been to the Division III title game in two of the last three seasons, is seeded No. 1 in Division III this season. Menlo School (12-10) is No. 1 in Division IV and Summit Shasta (18-2) in No. 1 in Division V.
The top four seeds in each bracket have byes until Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchups.
Here’s a look at the rest of the brackets:
BOYS
Division I
Carlmont (17-7) is the only PAL team to qualify for this bracket, earning the No. 3 seed.
Division II
This bracket features the most county teams.
Aragon (13-11) is the No. 11 seed and will host unseeded Andrew Hill (12-12) in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Dons would be on track to face Hillsdale (18-6) in the quarterfinals. The Knights earned the No. 2 seed.
Division III
Both South San Francisco schools made the cut in this division and if things break right, they could play each other in the semifinals.
South City (14-10) earned the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Mt. Pleasant (10-12) at 7 p.m. Saturday night. Meanwhile, El Camino (12-12) is seeded No. 7 and will also host a second-round game Saturday night when the Colts take on No. 10 Seaside (14-10).
The winner of El Camino-Seaside will have a quarterfinal game against No. 2 Burlingame (19-4), while top-seeded Jefferson will face either rival and No. 9-seed Westmoor (13-11) or No. 8 Prospect (16-8).
Division IV
Half Moon Bay (15-9) and Menlo School (11-13), the defending champ, were named the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively.
Terra Nova (11-12), the No. 8 seed, will play a second-round game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson.
Division V
No. 10 Pacific Bay Christian (15-11) and unseeded Summit Prep (15-9) play first-round games at 7 p.m. Friday when they host DCP-Alum Rock (11-8) and No. 12 Cristo Rey (12-12), respectively.
Crystal Springs (11-10) garnered the No. 7 seed and will host the Alum Rock-Pac Bay winner at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Third-seeded Summit Shasta (24-2) and top-seeded Priory won’t know their quarterfinal opponents until after Saturday’s second-round games are played.
GIRLS
Division I
M-A may be the top seed, but the Bears are not alone. Joining them from the PAL are Sequoia (10-13) and Carlmont (17-5). The Ravens were seeded No. 10 and host unseeded Piedmont Hills (13-11) in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Scots earned the No. 3 seed and like M-A, have a bye until Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.
Division II
Woodside (10-14) and defending champion Aragon (11-13) will play first-round games Friday. The unseeded Wildcats will be on the road at No. 11 Willow Glen (12-10) for a 7 p.m. game, while the Dons, seeded No. 10, will host unseeded Leigh (8-11) at 5:30 p.m.
The only other county team in this bracket, Hillsdale (20-4) which lost to Aragon in the 2022 championship game, is the No. 3 seed.
Division III
Top-seeded Mills and No. Westmoor (15-9) highlight the county teams in this bracket. They’ll be joined by No. 12 El Camino (8-16) and No. 8 Jefferson (13-11). The Colts will host Mt. Pleasant (10-14) in a first-round game 7 p.m. Friday night, while the Grizzlies will host the winner of Harbor and No. 8 Presentation at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Division IV
This division is jam packed with county teams, with seven of the 15 teams hailing from the Peninsula.
Unseeded Design Tech (10-8) will be at No. 11 Mercy-Burlingame (12-9) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with the winner coming back the next night to take on No. 6 Sacred Heart Prep (12-12). The winner of that matchup will face third-seeded Notre Dame-Belmont (15-7).
No. 9 Pacific Grove (15-8) and No. 8 Terra Nova (11-13) will face off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson, with the winner advancing the quarterfinals against top-seeded Menlo School.
Half Moon Bay (16-8), the PAL South Division winner, is the No. 2 seed.
Division V
Top-seeded Summit Shasta (18-2) and No. 2 Woodside Priory (12-12) looked to be a collision course as the top two seeds.
The only local team to make this bracket was The Nueva School (11-6), which is seeded No. 7 and will host a second-round game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.