A day after the California Interscholastic Federation pushed all its state championship tournaments to the spring of 2021, the Central Coast Section administration convened and decided to align its playoff calendar with the CIF, meaning all teams that wish to compete in the CCS playoffs will begin their seasons between December and March.
This also means teams that compete in the CCS will have the opportunity to play for regional and state titles. Like the CIF ruling, the CCS also suspended the dual-play rule, which allows athletes to participate for both their high school and club teams at the same time. The CCS also will extend its summer schedule to early December.
While other sections that have aligned their calendars to the CIF and will begin practices in December, the CCS appears to be the only section that is also planning to start games in December. Cross country, field hockey, football, water polo and volleyball will all have mid-December practice starts, with games starting two weeks later. The plan is to have the regular season finished by late February, early March with a CCS playoff tournament scheduled.
Badminton, soccer and tennis will all begin practice in late February, with games and matches scheduled for early March with a May CCS tournament. Swimming, wrestling, basketball, baseball, golf, lacrosse, softball and track will all begin practicing in mid-March, with the regular season to be completed by late May and CCS championship tournaments scheduled for mid-June.
The CCS is the sixth of the 10 sections that make up the CIF to adopt the state’s calendar, joining the Central, Los Angeles City, North Coast, Sac-Joaquin and Southern sections. The San Diego Section is still debating, while the San Francisco and Oakland sections have not released any information on their decisions.
The Northern Section is the only one of the 10 not to align their schedule with the CIF, making its announcement shortly after the CIF released its tournament dates. The Northern Section, which is comprised of 73 mostly rural and remote schools, said in a press release on its website that if it gets the proper clearance from health authority, it will play a fall sports season.
“CIF-NS member school teams will begin league play when the member school districts county health officers approve the implementation of youth sports, including high school athletics. This decision could result in the removal of some sports from the CIF state championship level playoffs,” the statement said.
There is still some question as to whether a section can later align with the CIF and still participate in CIF tournaments if it is deemed not safe to contest games in the fall.
Northern Section commissioner Liz Kyle was quoted by MaxPreps.com’s Aaron Williams as saying, “Some sports will get to start and others will have to wait. It’s not an all or nothing thing. There may be some leeway in the middle.”
Now that the CIF and sections throughout the state have set their competition calendars, the next hurdle are the various leagues that comprise the 10 sections setting their competition calendars. Peninsula Athletic League athletic directors will meet next week as they put together dates that will be presented by the PAL commissioner to the county board of education superintendent. The only real discussion the PAL ADs will have is whether they are willing to move the “safest sports” — swimming, golf, cross country and tennis — to a fall season, if health conditions are deemed safe, thereby bypassing section and state tournaments.
