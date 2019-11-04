Open Division
No. 6 M-A scores upset at No. 3 Paly
It’s on to the Open Division semifinals for Menlo-Atherton (23-5) after a five-set thriller 25-14, 20-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-12 to knock out Palo Alto (20-7) in Saturday’s CCS opener. The Bears were aces from the service line, totaling 17 aces, paced by senior Natalie Grover with six. Bella Shermis added five aces and defended with a team-high 13 digs. Junior outside hitter Emma Spindt scored a team-high 11 kills.
In other CCS Open action, No. 5 Notre Dame-Belmont (26-7) fell in three sets 30-28, 25-20, 25-21 to St. Francis (26-11). No. 8 Menlo (18-13) was swept 25-21, 25-8, 25-15 at No. 1 Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Division II
No. 6 Woodside goes the distance
In a Game 5 extra-points thriller, Woodside (14-19) stormed back to win 19-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-14, 18-16 at No. 11 Westmont (9-10). While senior Lena McDonough scorched a team-high 23 kills, senior Elena Campbell recorded an impressive double-double with 20 kills and 23 digs. Junior libero Krista Opp added 19 digs and three aces.
In other Division II action, No. 10 San Mateo fell 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20 at No. 7 Leland.
Division III
PAL Ocean Division steps up
PAL Ocean teams No. 10 Mills and No. 5 El Camino each earned first-round wins Saturday. No surprise for El Camino (19-1), taking charge on its home court for a 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 over No. 12 Saratoga (11-15). No. 10 Mills (21-9), however, scored a big upset 25-16, 18-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-7 at No. 7 Santa Cruz.
In other Division II action, No. 11 Capuchino (18-13) fell 25-10, 25-13, 25-23 to No. 6 St. Ignatius.
Division IV
No. 7 Half Moon Bay advances
Half Moon Bay (15-13) swept 25-13, 25-21, 25-20 past No. 10 Design Tech (7-11) Saturday on the Coastside. HMB advances to Tuesday’s quarterfinals at No. 2 Harbor-Santa Cruz at 7 p.m.
