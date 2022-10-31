No. 7 Burlingame (27-6) fell in straight sets 25-10, 25-18, 25-13 at No. 2 Mitty (27-7). The Panthers will not await the CIF State Girls’ Volleyball Championships set to open Nov. 8. As a CCS Open Division qualifier, Burlingame gets an automatic bid to the state tournament.
No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep (24-4) swept through its first CCS Open Division test with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-17 win Saturday night over No. 6 Salinas at the McGanney Sports Center.
No. 3 Menlo-Atherton (18-14) rolled in straight sets 25-10, 25-17, 25-12 at home over No. 14 Independence (16-10). Outside hitter Anna Ryan paced the Bears with 10 kills, libero Clara Cronin totaled 25 digs, and Rebecca Schulman fired seven service aces.
No. 10 Carlmont (13-15) scored an upset victory 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23 at No. 7 Palo Alto (17-15).
No. 6 San Mateo (19-8) earned a five-set victory 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-11 over No. 11 Sobrato (19-13). The Bearcats now advance to face No. 3 Hillsdale (23-10) in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
No. 9 Woodside (9-17) fell in four sets 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 to No. 8 Prospect (21-9). Prospect will travel to No. 1 Aragon (21-9) for Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
No. 9 Westmoor (17-18) made its trip to No. 8 Soledad (14-9) worthwhile, as the Rams rallied for a 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 victory. More travels lie ahead for the Rams, as they advance to the quarterfinals Tuesday at No. 1 Santa Cruz (22-7).
No. 7 El Camino (15-7) saw its season end in dramatic fashion, falling at home 22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-15, 18-16 to No. 10 Saratoga (12-11).
No. 4 Capuchino (20-8) earned a first-round bye and will host No. 5 Aptos in Tuesday’s quarterfinal at 7 p.m.
No. 6 Half Moon Bay (12-18) eliminated No. 11 Design Tech (13-13) in straight sets 25-13, 25-20, 25-11. The Cougars now travel to No. 3 Menlo (14-15) for Tuesday’s quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Mercy-Burlingame (20-9) advanced with a 25-9, 25-14, 25-8 victory at No. 12 Gonzales (17-12). The Crusaders will now travel to WBAL rival No. 4 Notre Dame-Belmont (17-14), which had a first-round bye, for Tuesday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m.
No. 7 Nueva (13-11) swept No. 10 Anzar (13-2) to advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinals. The Mavericks will now travel to No. 2 Summit Shasta (28-7), which earned a first-round bye.
No. 5 Crystal Springs (15-9) also earned a first-round bye, and will travel to No. 4 Castilleja (16-13) for Tuesday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m.
