Aragon long jumper Pia Cho, and Sacred Heart Prep sprinters Carter Shaw and Anna Sonsini highlighted San Mateo County athletes participating in the Central Coast Section trials at Gilroy High School.
The top qualifiers in each event move on to the CCS championships next weekend at Gilroy. The top eight in the following events qualify: 100, 200, 400, 100/110 hurdles, 300 hurdles;, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay. The top 12 qualify in the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and the field events.
Cho, who finished third at CCS to qualify for the state meet in 2022 with a leap of 17-9.5, had the longest qualifying jump Saturday, uncorked a jump of 18-00.25. She was the only qualifier to clear 18 feet and it’s the third time this season Cho has eclipsed that mark.
Shaw had a record-setting performance in qualifying for the 200 final. Shaw, who set a personal record at the West Bay Athletic League championships with a time of 21.76, set a new school record Saturday, posting a blistering time of 21.57. That was good enough to win his heat and was the second-fastest time of the day, behind Harker’s Andrew Fu’s smoking 21.43.
Shaw also qualified for the 100 final, as well. His time of 10.76 was the sixth-fastest qualifying time. Harker’s Fu was again the top qualifier with a time of 10.57.
Sonsini set a new PR and just missed out on a new school record. But her time of 12.55 in the 100 was good for the third-fastest time on the day. She’ll be chasing St. Ignatius freshman Ellie McCuskey-Hay, who qualified first with a 12.04.
Menlo School’s Justin Pretre and William Hauser went 2-3 in the boys’ 1,600 qualifier. Pretre, who set a PR at the Arcadia meet in April with a 4:11.89, ran a comfortable 4:15.71. Hauser was a little bit faster, posting a 4:14.96.
They will both be chasing Palo Alto’s Grant Morgenfeld, who ran a 4:14.77. Woodside Priory’s Levente Palvolgi (4:17.98) and Crystal’s Tarik Baker (4:20.74) qualified fifth and 10th, respectively.
Crystal’s Anna Salter qualified in the girls’ 1,600. Her time of 5:09.01 was good for ninth. Menlo-Atherton’s Annie Pflaum finished a disappointing 13th with a time of 5:12.76.
In the girls’ 100 hurdles, M-A Sara Norlund qualified fifth with a time of 15.26. Mitty’s Laniah Simpson, posted a 48.88, the only sub-49 in the field. Half Moon Bay’s Kamryn Lamprecht, just missed the cut, finishing ninth in a time of 15.96. The eighth-place finishing time was 15.91.
In the boys’ 110 hurdles, Serra’s Peter Olson was one of two hurdlers to run sub-15s. Olson was the second-fastest qualifier with a time of 14.73. The top qualifier, Leland’s Miles Roberts, blazed to a 14.12.
Olson also qualified for the 300 hurdles final, winning his heat in a time of 39.84, good for fourth-fastest on the day. Again, Leland’s Roberts leads the way, with the top qualifying time of 38.78.
Burlingame’s Ava Reichow advanced to the 300 hurdles final, winning her heat in the third-fastest time of 45.96. Christopher’s Melia Middleton set the pace, running a sizzling 44.09.
Burlingame’s Cora Haggarty and Hillsdale’s Kira Wilmurt will represent the Peninsula Athletic League in 400 finals. Haggarty qualified third with a time of 56.75, while Wilmurt secured the eighth and last spot with a 59.00.
Burlingame’s Ava Reichow just missed out on the final, posting a 59.08 to finish ninth.
Menlo-Atherton’s Cameron Johnson, who had the fourth-fastest seed time, ran the fastest qualifying time in the boys’ 400 Saturday, posting a time of 48.72, just ahead of Los Gatos’ Will Brennan time of 48.78. Serra’s Parker Harrison qualified third with a time of 49.02.
In the 3,200, only one county runner qualified for the boys and girls. Menlo School sophomore Landon Pretre had the fastest qualifying, finishing the eight-lap race with a time of 9:19.46, just ahead of Palo Alto’s Morgenfeld’s 9:19.66.
On the girls’ side, Crystal’s Kaiya Brooks was sixth with a time of 11:34.14. Los Altos’ Lauren Soobrian had the top time of 11:06.82.
In the girls’ relay races, Menlo-Atherton qualified third with a time of 49.20. Mitty had the fastest time of 48.49. Sacred Heart Prep missed out on the finals. The Gators had the same time as the No. 8 team of Los Gatos, 50.27, but the Wildcats got the last spot based on a tiebreaker.
SHP and Serra went 2-3 in the boys’ 4x100. The Gators ran a time of 41.88 and the Padres posted a 42.43. Los Altos leads the final with a time of 41.74.
The Burlingame girls’ qualified third in the 4x400 with a time of 4:03.88. Christopher ran the fastest time of 4:02.75.
In the 4x400, the dream matchup is set. Serra qualified first in a time of 3:25.84. The Padres’ nemesis, Los Gatos, was second with a 3:27.11. The Wildcats the defending champ, taking the title from Serra.
The SHP team also qualified for the final in eighth with a time of 3:34.42.
Boys’ field events
Serra’s Luke Lewis qualified for the finals in both the shot put and discus. In the shot put, he had the longest qualifying throw with a 57-8, more than seven feet farther than the second-place qualifier.
Lewis will be joined in the shot put final by teammate Jay Leder (49-9) and Carlmont’s Richard LaGrill (49-7), the PAL champ.
Lewis was the fifth qualifier in the discus, posting a mark of 141-02. Kyler Headley had the best of the day, a 163-01.
In the pole vault, the top qualifiers did just enough to move on. Menlo’s William Floyd, along with Aragon’s Jarod Nunnemaker and Erik Dodge, were three of 12 vaulters to clear 13-6 to advance.
In the long jump, M-A’s Sherrod Smith qualified sixth with a leap of 21-10.25. He finished third last season with a leap of 22-2.25. Leland’s Roberts will go for three championships as he is also the top qualifier in the long jump with a leap of 22-6.75.
The triple jump sees Carlmont’s Casey Oliveira advancing to the finals in fourth, with a leap of 43-8.50. Kenneth Tucker of Bellarmine qualified first with a jump of 45-7.5.
In the high jump, Hillsdale’s Tomi Adenekan was one of 12 jumpers to clear the qualifying height of 6-feet.
Girls’ field events
Woodside’s Bridget Reynolds qualified for the finals in both the discus and shot put. She was fourth in the discus with a throw of 115-05. She’ll have to dig deep to catch Homestead’s Ningning O’Brien, who led the way with a 138-7. Reynolds qualified eighth in the shot put with a mark of 33-10. Hollister’s Golda Demby had the top qualifying mark of 41-5.
Design Tech’s Kirin Guinto is the only county competitor to qualify for the triple jump. Her lead of 34-10 was good enough to secure the 12th, and final, transfer spot. She actually finished in a tie with St. Ignatius’ Mariel Rocca, who also qualified. They both will be chasing Hollister’s Hannah Vincent, who posted the top mark of 37-7.
In the high jump, Notre Dame-Belmont’s Melanie Castelli and Menlo’s Summer Young were two of 10 jumpers to clear 5-2 and advance to the final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.