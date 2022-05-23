CCS Division I
No. 4 Notre Dame-Belmont (18-1) ran its current winning streak to 15 games, opening the CCS Division I tournament with a 7-2 win over No. 5 Branham (20-8). The Tigers now advance to the tournament semifinals to face No. 8 Silver Creek, who upset No. 1 Willow Glen 14-4. Tuesday’s semifinal is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at PAL Stadium in San Jose.
No. 6 Sequoia (17-7) was eliminated with a 5-4 loss at No. 3 Alvarez (22-3)
CCS Division II
No. 2 Capuchino and No. 3 Hillsdale each won their CCS Division II openers, and will now square off in Thursday’s semifinal round at PAL Stadium at 7 p.m.
Cap (18-9) took down No. 7 Gunn (17-7) at San Mateo High School, with the young lineup racking up nine hits. Sophomore Elizabeth Do was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while junior Madison Choi and freshman Lola Sierra added two hits apiece.
Hillsdale (14-8) rolled to an 8-0 win over No. 6 San Lorenzo Valley, backed by a three-hit shutout by Lexi Kuka, who totaled eight strikeouts. Senior shortstop Alex Bunton was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, while Hannah Levy added a double and two RBIs.
CCS Division III
No. 1 Carlmont (14-11) advanced with a 7-5 win over No. 8 Gonzales (13-8). The Lady Scots advance to Tuesday’s semifinal round at PAL Stadium at 7 p.m. and will face the winner between No. 4 King City and No. 5 Soquel.
CCS Division IV
No. 5 Mercy-Burlingame (16-5) advanced with a 12-1 win at No. 4 Greenfield (19-7). The Crusaders advance to face No. 8 Piedmont Hills at Los Gatos High School Wednesday at 7 p.m. Piedmont Hills upset No. 1 Saratoga 8-7.
No. 6 Design Tech (15-6) was eliminated in a 16-5 loss at No. 3 Los Altos (13-12-1).
CCS Division V
No. 3 Mills (14-6) advanced with an 11-1 win at No. 6 Terra Nova (11-11). The Lady Vikings now advance to the CCS Division V semifinals to face No. 2 Stevenson Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Los Gatos High School.
No. 7 Half Moon Bay (9-10) was eliminated by Stevenson 6-1.
