softball roundup mills

CCS Division I

No. 4 Notre Dame-Belmont (18-1) ran its current winning streak to 15 games, opening the CCS Division I tournament with a 7-2 win over No. 5 Branham (20-8). The Tigers now advance to the tournament semifinals to face No. 8 Silver Creek, who upset No. 1 Willow Glen 14-4. Tuesday’s semifinal is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at PAL Stadium in San Jose.

No. 6 Sequoia (17-7) was eliminated with a 5-4 loss at No. 3 Alvarez (22-3)

CCS Division II

No. 2 Capuchino and No. 3 Hillsdale each won their CCS Division II openers, and will now square off in Thursday’s semifinal round at PAL Stadium at 7 p.m.

Cap (18-9) took down No. 7 Gunn (17-7) at San Mateo High School, with the young lineup racking up nine hits. Sophomore Elizabeth Do was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while junior Madison Choi and freshman Lola Sierra added two hits apiece.

Hillsdale (14-8) rolled to an 8-0 win over No. 6 San Lorenzo Valley, backed by a three-hit shutout by Lexi Kuka, who totaled eight strikeouts. Senior shortstop Alex Bunton was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, while Hannah Levy added a double and two RBIs.

CCS Division III

No. 1 Carlmont (14-11) advanced with a 7-5 win over No. 8 Gonzales (13-8). The Lady Scots advance to Tuesday’s semifinal round at PAL Stadium at 7 p.m. and will face the winner between No. 4 King City and No. 5 Soquel.

CCS Division IV

No. 5 Mercy-Burlingame (16-5) advanced with a 12-1 win at No. 4 Greenfield (19-7). The Crusaders advance to face No. 8 Piedmont Hills at Los Gatos High School Wednesday at 7 p.m. Piedmont Hills upset No. 1 Saratoga 8-7.

No. 6 Design Tech (15-6) was eliminated in a 16-5 loss at No. 3 Los Altos (13-12-1).

CCS Division V

No. 3 Mills (14-6) advanced with an 11-1 win at No. 6 Terra Nova (11-11). The Lady Vikings now advance to the CCS Division V semifinals to face No. 2 Stevenson Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Los Gatos High School.

No. 7 Half Moon Bay (9-10) was eliminated by Stevenson 6-1.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription