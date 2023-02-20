SATURDAY
BOYS’ SOCCER
No. 3 SHP 2, No. 6 Willow Glen 0
The Gators stayed unbeaten on the year, advancing to the Open Division semifinals with the win over the Rams. SHP (17-0-2) will be a surprise host for a semifinal game as the Gators will take on No. 7 Mountain View (13-2-5). The Spartans played No. 2 St. Francis to a scoreless tie after 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime. In the penalty-kick shootout, Mountain View prevailed, 7-6.
No. 4 Mitty 2, No. 5 Aragon 0
The Dons were shut out by the Monarch in their second Open appearance in three seasons. Aragon finishes the year 10-4-7.
Division I
No. 3 Sequoia 1, No. 6 Hollister 0
Leimana Makasini converted a Daniel Schembri pass into the game’s only goal to lead the Ravens past the Haybalers in a first-round game. Sequoia (14-4-1) will host a second playoff game when No. 7 Pajaro Valley (16-1-4) comes to town for a 3 p.m. matchup Wednesday. Pajaro knocked off No. 2 Prospect, 2-1.
No. 1 St. Ignatius 4, No. 8 South City 3
The Warriors pushed for the major upset, but the Wildcats escaped with the first-round win. South City finishes the year 12-5-2. No. 1 SI (14-3-4) will host No. 5 Bellarmine (12-5-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Bells beat No. 4 Greenfield , 2-0.
Division II
No. 1 Half Moon Bay 1, No. 8 Fremont-Sunnyvale 0
The Cougars advanced to the semifinals following the win over the Firebirds. Nathan Freitas continued his late-season scoring barrage, picking up the goal for the Cougars off an assist from Jesus Becerra. HMB (16-3-2) will host No. 4 Westmont (13-3-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Warriors beat No. 5 Harbor, 2-1.
Division III
No. 1 Menlo-Atherton 2, No. 8 Aptos 0
The Bears advanced to the semifinals with the shutout win over the Mariners. M-A (7-5-7) will host No. 4 Santa Clara at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Bruins beat No. 5 Alvarez, 2-1.
No. 6 Los Altos 5, No. 3 Burlingame 4 SO
The Eagles and Panthers played to a 2-2 before Los Altos prevailed in penalty kicks. Burlingame finishes the season 9-3-6.
Division IV
No. 4 Menlo 2, No. 5 Mt. Pleasant 0 OT
After a scoreless 80 minutes of regulation, the Knights scored two goals in overtime to get past the Cardinals.
Yasin Abdulkariem had a goal and an assist to lead Menlo. Eric Schmidtke opened the scoring for the Knights, while Andre Gonzales Lombera assisted on Abdulkariem’s insurance goal.
Menlo (12-5-4) will be on the road for a semifinal match with No. 1 North Salinas (11-5-5), which beat No. 8 Jefferson (8-8-1), 2-0.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Open Division
No. 2 Menlo-Atherton 1, No. 7 Mitty 0
M-A (14-0-5) will host No. 3 Mountain View (14-3-3) in a semifinal game Wednesday. The pair played a non-league game early in the year. Mountain View took a 2-0 lead, only to see the Bears rally for a pair of second-half goals to forge a tie.
No. 3 Mountain View 3, No. 6 Menlo 1
The Knights could not overcome a two-goal halftime deficit, falling in their first-ever Open Division appearance. Menlo finishes the season 15-2-4. Mountain View (14-3-3), the defending champion, will be at No. 2 Menlo-Atherton (14-0-5) at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Division I
No. 2 Sequoia 2, No. 7 Westmont 1
The Ravens advanced to the CCS semifinals with the win over the Warriors. Sequoia held a two-goal lead with about seven minutes to play when Westmont got on the board. The Warriors pushed hard over the final few minutes, banging a shot off the post. But the Ravens held on. Nina Mills gave Sequoia a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, off an assist from Isabella Eaker. Annika Gupta made it 2-0 in the 60th minute, off a corner-kick scramble.
Sequoia (11-3-5) will host No. 3 Los Gatos at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Los Gatos played No. 6 Salinas to a 1-1 tie after 80 minutes of regulation and ended up winning 4-2 in a penalty-kick shootout.
No. 5 Notre Dame-Belmont 3, No. 4 Piedmont Hills 0
The Tigers beat the Pirates to advance to the semifinals. NDB (15-5-1) will stay close to home, taking a short road trip to No. 1 Aragon (16-3-0) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Division II
No. 7 Woodside 3, No. 2 Lincoln 2
Woodside (11-6-2) will be on the road at No. 3 Presentation for a 3 p.m. semifinal game. The Panthers beat No. 6 Christopher, 4-2.
No. 5 SHP 2, No. 4 Santa Clara 0
The Gators got goals from Molly Tinsley and Anna Bassett to take down the Bruins. SHP (11-5-4) will be a surprise semifinal host as the Gators will take on No. 8 Branham (9-7-5) at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Bruins upset top-seeded Aptos, 2-0.
Division IV
No. 1 Alvarez 4, No. 8 El Camino 0
The Colts first-ever CCS stay was a short one. El Camino finishes the season 8-8-1 and were the PAL Lake Division champs.
