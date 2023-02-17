The Central Coast Section soccer playoffs are different things to different teams and coaches.
Some teams carry the burden of expectations, while others take a “happy to be here” approach.
With the Central Coast Section playoff pairings announced, there are certainly expectations for several local teams, espcially in the Division I girls’ bracket where three Peninsula Athletic League teams find themselves.
Leading the way is Aragon, which went 15-3-0 in capturing the PAL’s Ocean Division title, which earned them the division’s top seed.
“I’m still trying to process it,” said Aragon head coach Michael Flynn. “We finished with the second most points in (all of the) PAL.”
Aragon finished with more points than Sequoia, which finished second in the Bay Division and is the No. 2 seed in Division I. The Dons also finished with more points than Burlingame, which finished in fourth place in the Bay.
The Panthers, the No. 8 seed, will also be Aragon’s first-round opponent at 11 a.m. Saturday in San Mateo.
“I think the girls will relish getting to play Burlingame. It’s not an unknown entity,” Flynn said. “I think there will be plenty of motivation. … I’m sure Burlingame is going to be fired up.”
Aragon got a taste of what to expect when it took on Sequoia in a non-league game Wednesday, one in which the Ravens thumped the Dons, scoring three goals in the first half on their way to a 4-1 win.
While not happy with the result, Flynn wanted his team to experience a higher level of play before getting to the playoffs.
“100% (reason to play Sequoia),” Flynn said. “There is a reason Sequoia is No. 2 (seed). We knew we needed to play some stronger competition (before CCS). No offense to [the Ocean Division teams], but it’s still not the level the Bay is. We knew we’d play an ‘A’ league team (in CCS).”
Sequoia (10-3-5) will host No. 7 Westmont (12-3-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday, while No. 5 Notre Dame-Belmont (14-5-1) will be on the road at No. 4 Piedmont Hills (14-2-4) for an 11 a.m. matchup.
While Aragon looks for a path through to its first CCS title since sharing the 2012 championship with Mitty, the El Camino girls’ team is simply happy to see its season extended.
For the first time, the PAL Lake Division champion earned an automatic bid to the Central Coast Section playoffs. So when the Colts (8-7-1) beat Mills 1-0 Feb. 2, they clinched the Lake Division title and with it the automatic CCS berth.
The first in El Camino girls’ soccer history.
“[The team] knew when we won the game against Mills. We had [secured a CCS berth],” said El Camino head coach Manny Cotla. “We told them, ‘You’re the first team (in school history) to do that.’
“We had won the Lake Division twice before, but our season was over and they always asked, ‘Why don’t we get a bid?’”
Having clinched an automatic berth, Cotla and the Colts were simply waiting to find out where they would be placed. Wednesday, they got their answer. El Camino was given the eight seed in Division IV, the very last slot of the 40 teams that qualified. The Colts will be making a long trip to Salinas where they’ll take on top-seeded Alvarez (11-5-2) at 5 p.m.
“We get to make the long road trip,” Cotla said.
Here’s how the rest of the county teams fared:
Open Division
PAL Bay Division and West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division champs Menlo-Atherton and Menlo School, respectively, will represent the county in the toughest bracket.
M-A (13-0-5) earned the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Mitty (12-2-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Menlo (15-1-4), meanwhile, got the No. 6 seed and will be on the road at third-seeded Mountain View (13-3-3), the defending Open champ.
At 19-1, West Catholic Athletic League champ St. Francis is the top seed in the division.
Division II
Woodside and Sacred Heart Prep were slotted into this bracket.
Woodside (10-6-2) finished third in the Bay Division and got the No. 7 seed. The Wildcats will be at No. 2 Lincoln-SJ (10-6-4) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Gators (10-5-4) were seeded fifth and will also be on the road, taking on No. 4 Santa Clara (10-5-4) at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Aptos (13-4-1) is the No. 1 seed in Division II.
Division III
Private School Athletic League champion The Nueva School (15-2-2) is the only San Mateo County team in this bracket. The Mavericks are the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Harker (11-6-2) at 2 p.m. at Serra Saturday.
Boys’ soccer pairings
When it comes to CCS soccer, forget everything you know about traditional seedings. In soccer, it’s all about who you play — who you beat, who you lose to — that determines a team’s seeding.
You can also forget school size. CCS seedings are all based on power points.
So forget the fact Menlo-Atherton finished third in the PAL Bay Division standings. Just know that the Bears’ record of 6-5-7 gave them enough points that they were seeded No. 1 in the Division III bracket and will host eighth-seeded Aptos (13-6) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
One team certainly not complaining is Burlingame (9-2-6). While finishing second in the Bay, the Panthers are actually seeded third in Division III, behind M-A. They, too, will host Saturday, when No. 6 Los Altos (10-4-3) come in for an 11 a.m. game.
M-A was not the only county team to earn a No. 1 seed, either. Half Moon Bay (15-3-2), which finished second in the PAL Ocean Division, is the top seed in Division II. The Cougars will host No. 8 Fremont (11-4-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Here’s a look at the rest of the brackets:
Open Division
Sacred Heart Prep (16-0-2), the WBAL champion and one of two teams to enter the playoffs without a loss (Cristo Rey is 14-0-4), earned the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Willow Glen (15-2-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Also making the Open Division cut was Bay Division champion Aragon (10-3-7). The Dons, the No. 5 seed, will be on the road Saturday at No. 4 Mitty (14-4-2) for an 11 a.m. matchup.
Alisal (16-1-3) is the No. 1 seed in CCS.
Division I
The Ocean Division’s champion and third-place team both earned spots in this bracket.
Sequoia (13-4-1), which captured the Ocean crown on the final day of the regular season, is seeded No. 3 and will host No. 6 Hollister (13-4-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
South City (12-4-2) slipped into the No. 8 slot, just missing out on being the No. 1 seed in Division II. Instead, the Warriors have a date with top-seeded St. Ignatius (13-3-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Division IV
This bracket features WBAL runner-up Menlo School (11-5-4) earning the No. 4 spot and hosting No. 5 Mt. Pleasant (10-7-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Lake Division champ Jefferson (8-7-1) was the last team in, getting seeded No. 8 and taking on top-seeded North Salinas (10-5-5) at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.