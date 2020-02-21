The Central Coast Section soccer brackets were released with a lot less fanfare than the basketball brackets had Wednesday night, but Saturday’s opening-round games are set.
First-round games kick off Saturday, with championship games slated for next Friday and Saturday.
San Mateo County boys’ teams include a pair of Atherton schools qualifying for the Open Division and two others earning No. 1 seeds. On the girls’ side, a pair of PAL teams qualified for the Open Division, three teams from the Ocean Division earned spots in the various brackets, which includes a No. 1 seed, and two more that went from a No. 1 seed to a No. 8.
In all, 21 teams from the county — a dozen girls’ teams and nine for the boys — qualified for the eight CCS soccer brackets.
The boys’ Open Division has both Sacred Heart Prep and Menlo-Atherton moving up from the Division I bracket in 2019, where they both lost in the semifinals. The Gators are riding a 33-0-4 record over the last two regular seasons, going 17-0-2 in 2019 and 16-0-2 this season in capturing their second straight West Bay Athletic League title. SHP drew the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Mountain View (13-3-4) at 3 p.m. afternoon.
M-A (9-5-5), which won the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division crown, is returning to the Open Division after appearing in the inaugural bracket in 2016, advancing to the semifinals. The Bears are paced offensively by Will Demirkol, who has scored 15 goals and assisted on seven more during PAL play.
The No. 8 seed, the Bears will be on the road for a matchup against No. 1 Sacred Heart Cathedral (14-3-3) at 11 a.m. at the Beach Chalet in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.
Menlo School (14-2-4), the third school from Atherton and runner-up to SHP in the WBAL standings, also qualified for CCS and garnered the No. 1 seed in the Division III bracket. The Knights’ only two losses on the season came against rival SHP. The Knights will host No. 8 Pajaro Valley (12-5-3) at 3 p.m.
Joining Menlo as a No. 1 seed in Redwood City’s Summit Prep, which won the Private School Athletic League championship. The Huskies are the only unbeaten, untied team in all of the CCS brackets, going a perfect 16-0-0 during the regular season.
And they did it dominating fashion. Led by junior Pedro Ontiveras, who found the back of the net 27 times this season, the Huskies outscored their opponents 117-9 and did not give up more than two goals in any game and posted nine shut outs. They will host No. 8 Yerba Buena (8-5-5) at 7 p.m. at Woodside High School.
PAL Ocean Division champ San Mateo (15-2-1), which is riding a nine-game winning streak, earned the No. 5 seed in Division I, just missing out on a home game. Instead, the Bearcats will be on the road at No. 4 Gunn (15-1-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Division II bracket holds two more PAL teams, as both Carlmont (9-5-5) and Burlingame (9-6-4) will both host first-round games. The Scots, which finished runner-up to M-A in the Bay Division standings, got the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Mt. Pleasant (14-1-5). The Panthers are seeded No. 4 and will take on No. 5 Wilcox (12-1-5). Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
Division III sees an all-PAL affair in the first round as Ocean Division runner-up Capuchino (13-3-2), the No. 7 seed, won’t have far to travel to face off with No. 2 Sequoia (11-8-1) at 1 p.m.
If history is any sort of guide, there is a good chance at least one of these county teams will advance to a CCS final. Eight times in the last decade, a Peninsula squad made it to the championship game, with Serra (2017, 2014), Half Moon Bay (2014), SHP (2013), Menlo School (2013) and San Mateo (2012) winning CCS titles.
Girls
This will be the second year in a row two teams from the PAL will play in the Open Division — Bay Division champ Carlmont (14-4-3) and runner-up Woodside (13-4-2). Last year, both Burlingame and Menlo-Atherton were chosen for the section’s toughest bracket and each went out with first-round losses.
The Scots received the higher seed of the two this season, but the No. 5 seed still means a road game for Carlmont and it will take on No. 4 Leigh (10-3-5) at 5 p.m., which lost to Notre Dame-Belmont in the Division II final last season.
As for the Wildcats, they’ll take their No. 7 seed on the road to No. 2 St. Francis (12-2-4) for an 11 a.m. start.
This year also saw three teams from the Ocean Division qualify. It was surprising enough to see Ocean champion Capuchino snatch the top seed in Division II, but it was also unexpected to see both second-place Hillsdale (14-3-3) and third-place South City (14-3-2) also make the cut.
And the biggest surprise of them all? All three of those teams will be hosting first-round games. The Mustangs will take on No. 8 Presentation (13-3-4) at 5 p.m. The Warriors, the No. 4 seed in Division II, will host a familiar name, taking on No. 5 Sequoia (9-3-6) at 3 p.m. Hillsdale, the No. 4 seed in Division III, faces No. 5 Palo Alto (6-6-7) at 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame-Belmont (12-2-5), which won the WBAL Foothill Division crown and is the defending DII champ, was right on the cusp of Division I and Division II this season. If CCS kept the Tigers in Division II, they would have earned the No. 1 seed. Instead, they were bumped up to Division I where they will be the No. 8 seed and have to travel to Gilroy to take on top-seeded Christopher (15-0-3) at 5 p.m.
Division III sees three Peninsula teams making the cut. In addition to Hillsdale, Burlingame (9-4-6) got the No. 6 seed and will be at No. 3 Pioneer (11-6-3) at 3 p.m. Like NDB, Menlo School (9-4-7) was right on the bubble between two divisions, ultimately earning the No. 8 seed in Division III. Also like their WBAL counterpart, the Knights will also make the trip to Gilroy, to take on the No. 1 Mustangs (14-5-1) at 11 a.m.
There are also three Peninsula teams in the Division IV bracket, with one team guaranteed a spot in the semifinals when No. 5 Nueva School (12-3-0) and No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep (7-6-6) meet at 1 p.m. in Atherton. Mercy-Burlingame, which grabbed the WBAL last automatic CCS bid with a win over Harker Wednesday, got the No. 7 seed and will head to Salinas to take on No. 2 Alisal (12-5-2) at 11 a.m.
