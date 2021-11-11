There is a certain amount of excitement building around the Central Coast Section as the football playoffs get underway this weekend after a pandemic-forced hiatus in 2020.
But when the CCS released its five division brackets to the public Sunday, it marked the end of what is a normally a pretty chaotic selection process.
What the public doesn’t see is the drama that goes on behind the scenes to get to that final product. You know that old saying about being a duck? Calm above water, but underneath frantically kicking its feet? That’s kind of how the CCS football seeding meeting goes: a whole lot of chaos, along with a healthy dose of math, that finally results in the final brackets being released.
“Oh. My. God. It was the most eventful meeting ever,” said Aragon head coach Steve Sell of Sunday’s CCS seeding meeting.
Aragon was part of that chaos and when all the dust had settled, the Dons, who not only were the last team in but also got the No. 1 seed in the Division V bracket.
“Gunn (High school) is (upset),” Sell said, as it was the 7-2 Titans who the Dons beat out.
It’s not really a complicated process. It’s just tedious, with points being assigned for numerous factors during the regular season (wins, which league a team plays in, etc.), along with a ranking and a second power-point number that is assigned by Calpreps.com to come up with a final, overall, power-point number. Sell said Gunn had more power points, but Aragon’s higher ranking gave the Dons the nod over Gunn.
Sell said he can empathize with Gunn and other coaches who believe their teams got screwed over one way or another. He’s been on the other side of more often, being the PAL’s sacrificial lamb, so to speak, in the early years of the CCS Open Division.
But in the end, it’s just how the numbers played out. And for every coach mad and unhappy, there are an equal number of coaches who are happy and glad over their playoff lot.
“I was depressed all day Saturday. I was bummed out. (Thinking) we didn’t make it,” Sell said. “Then all this [stuff] happens.
“It was the most emotional 36 hours I can remember. But I’ll say this: [We’re] a playoff team.”
The simple fact of the matter is, there is no way to assure everyone is appeased when it comes to playoffs. The system used Sunday was the second time the CCS has used it, the first time being the 2019 postseason. Before that, the brackets were based on a school’s enrollment and if you go back far enough, from 1982 to 1992, the CCS playoffs were based on geography.
Each has its pros and cons.
“The system (in place now) is good,” Sell said, who as one of the senior coaches in the CCS helped design the selection system currently being used.
“It’s not perfect, but nothing out there is,” Sell continued. “My general feeling, overall, (about the selection process) is it’s good for the kids. It might sound sanctimonious or whatever, but having been an AD and sat in those CCS (seeding) meetings for 26 years, I’ve been part of every discussion about the best way to structure the playoffs.”
Sell believes this is the best way to do it.
“Now that it’s strength based, for all 20 games we play [this weekend], the kids will look across the field at the other team and say, ‘We have a chance today,’” Sell said.
Here are some other tidbits about the playoffs:
• In all, nine San Mateo County football teams qualified for the CCS playoffs: Serra and Menlo-Atherton (Division I); Menlo School, Half Moon Bay and Burlingame (Division II); Sacred Heart Prep and Hillsdale (Division IV); and Aragon and San Mateo (Division V).
• One of the most intriguing matchups comes in Division II where 10-0 Menlo School hosts 5-4 Half Moon Bay in an Ocean vs. Bay playoff matchup. At least HMB fans don’t have to travel too far to follow their team. M-A and Burlingame fans can’t be too thrilled with making the haul to Salinas and Hollister, respectively.
• The games involving county teams are more or less split evenly between Friday night and Saturday afternoon — although Lake Division champion San Mateo will host a rare Saturday night game when the No. 4 Bearcats take on No. 5 North Salinas in a Division V matchup.
• Serra, the No. 2 seed in Division I, will face a familiar foe in Valley Christian, the No. 7 seed who the Padres beat 28-21 during the regular season.
• The Division I semifinals will not be an all-WCAL affair. While the CCS’s toughest league could conceivably fill out three spots, the fourth is guaranteed to go to a public school team — either No. 5 M-A or No. 4 Salinas.
• Sacred Heart Prep-Alisal Division IV game is unique in that it features two teams with losing records. The Gators, the No. 3 seed, are 3-7, while the sixth-seeded Trojans are 4-5. In all, five of the 40 teams in the playoffs have losing records.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or have tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
