Hard to believe, but the postseason is already here for a majority of the fall sports — although football is still three weeks away from the start of the Central Coast Section playoffs.
The CCS girls’ golf tournament will have been decided by the time this column appears in the Daily Journal, as the section’s best will tee it up Tuesday in Monterey.
Peninsula Athletic League volleyball wraps up the regular season today with the first round of the CCS playoffs slated to begin Saturday.
There are still some spots up for grabs, however, in both girls’ tennis and boys’ and girls’ water polo. The PAL tennis team tournament is a four-team play-in game to CCS. The PAL is allotted two automatic CCS spots and one has already been grabbed by Menlo-Atherton, the PAL Bay Division champs.
The second automatic bid will go to the winner of the PAL team tournament. Although today wraps up the regular season, three of the four slots for the team tournament, which will run Wednesday and Thursday at 3:30 p.m., have already been filled: Carlmont, which finished second in the Bay Division, will be the top seed in the tournament and will host No. 4 seed Sequoia, which captured the PAL’s Ocean Division title and still has a chance to finish undefeated in league play with a win Tuesday.
Burlingame, which has already wrapped up third place in the Bay, has garnered the No. 2 seed in the team tournament and will host the Bay Division’s fifth-place team – either Aragon or San Mateo.
Aragon holds a one-game lead over San Mateo going into today’s regular-season finale. The Dons control their fate. A win over Hillsdale would clinch the final spot to into the PAL tournament. The Bearcats need a win over Burlingame and a loss by Aragon for the tiebreaker to enter the picture. At that point, the team that won more games head-to-head would get that fourth and final tournament spot.
Still with me? The CCS team tennis tournament won’t begin until Monday, Nov. 11.
The water polo play-in matches are much more straight forward and will be decided Tuesday afternoon. Like tennis, PAL water polo uses a play-in game to determine the league’s third automatic bid.
Third-place Mills will host Ocean champ Aragon for the final boys’ CCS slot, while the Sequoia girls will travel to meet Notre Dame-Belmont at Serra. Both matches have 4 p.m. starts.
The Ravens needed to win a tiebreaker over Burlingame to snag the girls’ Ocean Division title. Both Sequoia and the Panthers finished tied for first, with each losing one match to each other. The champ was decided by goals against between the two teams in their two matches and the Ravens gave up one less goal than Burlingame, 16-15. The Panthers won the first meeting of the season between the two, 10-8. Sequoia came back to beat Burlingame 8-5 the second time around.
In other water polo action, the West Catholic Athletic League will hold its league tournament, which began Monday. Championship matches being played Saturday at Bellarmine. Go to WCALsports.org for more tournament information.
The CCS water polo tournaments begin Nov. 9.
San Mateo’s B Street Boxing has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to send teenage amateur fighter Steve Johnson to the national championships in Louisiana in December.
So far, Johnson and B Street Boxing owner/trainer Eddie Croft have raised more than a third of their $3,000 goal.
You can either go to GoFundMe.com and search “Bring back the gold Steve” or go to the gym’s Facebook page and click on the link to make a donation.
