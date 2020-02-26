TUESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Open Division
No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep 4, No. 8 Menlo-Atherton 0
The Gators moved into the Central Coast Section Open Division championship game with a shut out of the Bears.
Through a pair of CCS games, SHP (18-0-2) not only remained unbeaten on the season, but has outscored its playoff opponents 8-1.
M-A (10-6-5) was coming off an emotionally draining win over top-seeded Sacred Heart Cathedral, beating the Irish 5-4 on penalty kicks after finishing 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime tied at 5-all.
The Gators led 1-0 halftime, but poured it on in the second half with three more tallies.
SHP will take on No. 3 Bellarmine (16-2-4) for the Open Division title at a time to be determined Friday night at Buck Shaw Stadium at Santa Clara University. The Bells beat No. 2 Watsonville (16-4-2) 3-2 in overtime.
Boys’ basketball
Division I
No. 6 Sequoia 70, No. 3 Evergreen Valley 55
The Cherokees (16-10) knocked off the Cougars to advance to the semifinals. They will face No. 7 Independence (16-10) at Fremont High School-Sunnyvale Thursday at a time to be determined. The 76ers upset No. 2 Los Altos, 61-54.
Division II
No. 1 Hillsdale 54, Wilcox 52
Up 2 points with four seconds left, the Knights’ 6-4 swingman Calvin Mader-Clark blocked a last-second Chargers’ shot to survive as the top seed into the semifinals following an 11-day lay off.
Hillsdale head coach Brett Stevenson said his team was up 6 or 7 points several times throughout the game, but just could not pull away. Oliver Crank had arguably his best game for Hillsdale (18-7), finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Shawn Cotton Jr. scored 19 of his own, while Mader-Clark added 17 in the win.
The Knights will take on No. 5 Willow Glen in the semifinals at a time to be determined Thursday at Gunn High School in Palo Alto. The Rams ended the season for Woodside (15-10), 64-46.
Division III
No. 1 Sacred Heart Cathedral 66, No. 9 Jefferson 60
The Grizzlies used a 14-0, third-quarter run to get back in the game against the Irish, but they could not quite get over the hump, falling in the quarterfinals.
Down 38-22 early in the third, Jefferson (16-11) scored 14 unanswered to close to 38-36. The Grizzlies were down 9, 50-41, going into the fourth and cut the deficit to 63-60 late in game, but SHC (10-15) held them off.
Tariq Byrd had a huge game for Jefferson, finishing with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Karim Caraballo added 11 points for the Grizzlies.
No. 2 St. Ignatius 72, No. 10 Westmoor 37
The Wildcats scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back as they cruised past the Rams and into the semifinals.
Westmoor (12-15) was held to four Jasiah Cox free throws in the first quarter as SI (9-16) led 22-4 after the opening period and 32-12 at halftime.
Cox would go on to finish with 10 points. Nate Cote led the Rams with 19 points.
No. 3 Monterey 65, No. 6 Burlingame 45
The Panthers (16-10), after not making the playoffs last season, went out in the quarterfinals this year, falling to the Toreadores (15-10).
Division IV
No. 3 Half Moon Bay 76, No. 6 Pacific Grove 35
The Cougars moved into the semifinals with an easy win over the Breakers (11-15).
HMB (20-5) will take on No. 2 Carmel (21-4) at Hartnell College-Salinas Thursday night at a time to be determined. The Padres lit up No. 7 Harbor, 82-55.
Division V
No. 3 Pacific Bay Christian 55, No. 6 Pinewood 46
Taran Andrews scored 11 points and Khalil Smith added 10 to help lead the Eagles past the Panthers and into the semifinals.
PBC (26-2) faces No. 2 Stevenson (18-7) at Priory School Thursday at a time to be determined. The Pirates ended the season for No. 7 Summit Shasta (19-9), 63-42.
No. 1 Priory 63, No. 9 Nueva School 49
The Panthers moved into the semifinals with the win over the Mavericks (20-10).
Priory (18-7) will host No. 4 Eastside College Prep (18-7) Thursday. The Panthers beat No. 12 Thomas More, 71-38.
Girls’ basketball
Division I
No. 3 Menlo-Atherton 48, No. 6 Evergreen Valley 44
Up 28-15 at halftime, the Bears weathered an 18-point Cougars third quarter and held on for the quarterfinal win.
Evergreen Valley eventually closed to 42-39 two minutes into the fourth quarter, but Linnea Lindblom gave M-A some breathing room with a 3 to go up 45-39. The Bears then hit their free throws down the stretch.
Catharine Chai scored a team-high 11 points, Nicolette Yeh added 10 for M-A (15-10), which will take on No. 2 North Salinas (20-5) in the semifinals at a time to be determined Thursday at Los Gatos High School.
No. 1 Palo Alto 63, No. 8 Carlmont 35
The Scots were down just five points, 30-25, at halftime, but the Viking shut them out in the third quarter and pulled away for a quarterfinal win, ending Carlmont’s season.
Carlmont (15-11) was outscored 20-0 in the third period and were down 50-25 going into the fourth.
Palo Alto moves on to face No. 5 Los Gatos (19-7) in the semifinals. The Wildcats knocked off No. 4 Sequoia (16-9) 32-31 in overtime.
Division II
No. 2 Aragon 67, No. 7 Christopher 40
The Dons continue defense of their 2019 Division II championship with the win over the Cougars.
Aragon (17-8) will host No. 3 St. Francis (11-12) Thursday at a time to be determined. The Lancers had no trouble with No. 6 Willow Glen, 54-13.
No. 4 Leland 66, No. 5 Hillsdale
The Knights (14-10) saw their season end with the loss to the Chargers (19-6).
Division III
No. 4 Live Oak 60, No. 5 Burlingame 40
The Panthers (16-10) had their season come to an end with the loss to the Acorns (22-3).
Division IV
No. 1 Half Moon Bay 63, No. 8 Carmel 26
The Cougars held the Padres to single-digit scoring in all four quarters as they cruised into the semifinals.
And just to put an exclamation point on the victory, HMB (22-3) scored 24 points in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars will face No. 5 Scotts Valley (15-13) in the semifinals at a time to be determined Thursday at Menlo School. The Falcons slipped past No. 4 Seaside, 49-46.
No. 2 Monte Vista Christian 45, No. 7 Terra Nova 39
The Tigers (10-16) battled, but could not quite get past the Mustangs (15-10).
Division V
It was a night of carnage for most county teams in the Division V bracket as the three schools from the Private School Athletic League — No. 5 Pacific Bay Christian, No. 6 Summit Shasta and No. 7 Nueva School — were beaten by a combined score of 178-67.
The bracket’s West Bay Athletic League representative, top-seeded Woodside Priory, put a beating on No. 9 Oakwood-Morgan Hill, 59-10.
