SOFTBALL
Open Division
No. 3 Hollister 7, No. 6 Capuchino 1
The Mustangs managed one run on just four hits as their season came to an end with the loss to the Haybalers. Madison Choi had two hits and an RBI to lead Capuchino (22-6). Lola Sierra and Elizabeth Do each added a single for the Mustangs. Hollister (25-3) scored once in the bottom of the first, added on three more in the third and three more in the fifth to advance to the semifinals.
No. 2 Mitty 3, No. 7 Sequoia 2
The Ravens put up a tremendous fight, taking the game to extra innings before the Monarchs walked off with the first-round win in the bottom of the eighth inning. Sequoia (18-6) held a 2-1 lead after 5 1/2 innings before Mitty (21-3) tied the game with a run in the bottom of the sixth and pulled out the win in the eighth. Ainsley Waddell was the hard-luck loser as she pitched 7 2/3 innings, giving up three runs while scattering nine hits. She struck out eight, but also walked six. She also drove in a pair of runs at the plate on a two-run homer. Claire Sarrail and Gigi Odom each added doubles for the Ravens.
Division I
No. 5 Carlmont 14, No. 4 Stevenson 2
The Scots made quick work of the Pirates, scoring three in the top of the first and putting the game away with an eight-run fourth before tacking on three more in the top of the fifth. Grace Schumacher had the big stick for Carlmont (16-8), going 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Catherine Fung and Kylie Rouspil each drove in a pair of runs for the Scots as well. Carlmont will face top-seeded Notre Dame-Salinas (18-7) in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Thursday at Saratoga High School. ND-Salinas slipped past No. 8 Branham, 1-0.
In other action ...
No. 3 Westmont (19-8) beat No. 6 Hillsdale (15-7), 4-2.
Division III
No. 4 Everett Alvarez 10, No. 5 Design Tech 0
The Dragons are still looking for their first CCS win after being held to two hits in the shutout loss to the Eagles. Alvarez (15-11) is the defending CCS Division I champion. Alaina Montgomery and Ella Lewis accounted for the offense for Design Tech (16-5) with each collecting a single.
Division IV
No. 4 North Monterey County 5, No. 5 Mercy-Burlingame 4
The Condors scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun and eliminate the Crusaders. Mercy (13-5) took control of the game early, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. The Crusaders kept the lead into the sixth when NMC (13-12) got on the board with a three-run sixth before walking off with the win in the seventh. Jaimee Fabula and Katie Koenig each doubled and drove in a run for Mercy. Jazlyn Villavicencio and Elena Gonzalez each added a RBI as well for the Crusaders.
No. 2 Live Oak 16, No. 7 Menlo-Atherton 0
It was a short stay for the Bears, who were eliminated by the Acorns in a three-inning, 15-run, mercy-rule win as M-A (15-8) was no-hit. Live Oak (11-11) scored seven in the bottom of the first, three in the second and six more in the third.
Division V
No. 3 Burlingame 13, No. 6 Monte Vista Christian 6
The Panthers, who came into the postseason with the worst record among the 48 teams in the six CCS brackets, pounded the Mustangs to advance to the semifinals. MVC (17-11) took a 4-0 lead with four runs in the top of the third, but Burlingame (8-12-1) responded with authority, banging out 10 runs in the bottom of the frame. The Panthers will take on No. 3 North Salinas (11-12) at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Salinas Sports Complex in a semifinal matchup. The Vikings blasted No. 7 Gunderson 15-0 in a three-inning, mercy-rule win.
No. 4 Notre Dame-Belmont 5, No. 5 Sacred Heart Cathedral 1
The Tigers, who advanced to the Division I championship game in 2022, advanced to the semifinals of the DV bracket with the win over the Irish. NDB pitcher Allison Liu limited SHC (11-13) to one run on four hits. Ava Chung, Hailey Truong and Dani DeMera each drove in a run for NDB (13-10). The Tigers will take on top-seeded Leland (11-12) in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Los Gatos High School. The Chargers beat No. 8 King City 2-1 to advance.
BASEBALL
Division I
No. 1 Valley Christian 6, No. 8 Menlo-Atherton 3
The Warriors, the top-ranked team in Northern California by MaxPreps.com, scored three runs in the bottom of the first and tacked on two more in the second to propel them to the first-round win over the Bears. M-A (19-8) scored single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings. Leadoff hitter Rowan Kelly had two hits and drove in a run for the Bears. Younger brother Ryder Kelly added a RBI as well, while Davis Phillips collected three of M-A’s 11 hits. George Zaharias took the loss for the Bears, working into the fifth inning, allowing six runs on four hits, striking out five and walking seven.
Division III
No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep 10, No. 5 Carlmont 5
The game went back and forth early before the Gators took control and pulled away for the first-round win. Both teams scored four runs in the first. Carlmont (12-16) scored one in the top of the third for a 5-4 lead, but SHP (20-7-1) took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Daniel Gee went 2 for 4 with five RBIs to lead the Gators’ attack. Connor Schmalzle went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for SHP. Pitcher Devin Saltzgaber improved to 11-0 on the season with one of his worst outings of the year. After allowing just six earned runs during the regular season, he gave up five to the Scots, but still went the distance. Joe Prieto smacked a three-run home run in the top of the first to pace the offense for Carlmont. Dominic Avila and Jack Wiessinger also added RBIs for the Scots.
SHP will now take on top-seeded Branham (21-7) at 4 p.m. Thursday at Mission College. The Bruins beat No. 8 Palo Alto 10-0 in a five-inning, mercy-rule win.
Division V
No. 2 Capuchino 6, No. 7 Saratoga 1
The Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom of the first and rode that early offense to the win over the Falcons. Jacob Brewer led the offense for Capuchino (18-9), going 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs. Nathan Balch also picked up an RBI for the Mustangs. Declan Mendel went the distance on the mound for Cap, limiting Saratoga (12-12) to one run on four hits while striking out 11. The Mustangs will take on PAL Bay Division rival and third-seeded King’s Academy (11-14-1) in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Mission College. The Knights knocked off No. 6 Cupertino, 7-2.
No. 8 Hillsdale 4, No. 1 Harbor 0
The Knights pulled off the second-biggest upset of the day, behind Live Oak’s win over No. 2 Mitty in the Division I bracket, by beating the top-seeded Pirates (21-7). Nick Strezo was dominant on the mound for Hillsdale (17-9), pitching a complete-game, three-hit shutout. Jackson Sierra had three hits and RBI to lead the Knights offense. Jake Belloni also picked up an RBI for Hillsdale. The Knights will take on No. 4 Monte Vista Christian (22-6) in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Hartnell College in Salinas. The Mustangs beat No. 5 Gilroy, 1-0.
Division IV
No. 6 Woodside Priory 5, No. 3 Thomas More 1
The Panthers, who went undefeated in capturing the PAL Lake Division title, continued its roll, beating the Knights. Ronin Park got the start for Priory (16-1) working into the sixth inning, allowing one run on two hits while striking out six. Kai Park led the offense, collecting a pair of RBIs. Michael Hilderbrandt added a double and an RBI for the Panthers as well. Priory will now face No. 2 Alisal (15-10) in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Sollecito Ball Park. The Trojans beat No. 7 Design Tech 6-0.
No. 2 Alisal 6, No. 7 Design Tech 0
The Trojans (15-10) held the Dragons (13-4-1) to just four hits in the shutout win.
