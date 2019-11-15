The third and final chapter of the high school football season gets underway this weekend as the Central Coast Section playoffs begin.
Many high school football programs break a season up into three segments: non-league play, league-play and the playoffs. While every teams gets to participate in the first two, not all get to the final chapter of the season, but there are eight San Mateo County teams represented in the five divisions of CCS this season.
And there have been a few procedural changes to the postseason. The most obvious one is CCS has done away with an Open Division and the seeding process used a power-based system. Once all 40 playoff teams were identified, they were then ranked 1-40. The top eight power-ranked teams went into Division I, the next eight into Division II and so on. Only the division winners are eligible to move on to Northern California and state bowl games.
Division III will hold the most interest for most of the schools on the Peninsula as half of the teams have PAL ties — No. 1 King’s Academy, No. 2 Terra Nova, No. 6 Burlingame and No. 8 San Mateo.
The most intriguing matchup might be between Half Moon Bay and Serra, the No. 8 and No. 1 seeds in Division I, respectively. The Padres seemed well on their way to a state title game appearance — until starting quarterback Daylin McLemore went down with a broken collarbone three weeks ago. The Cougars, meanwhile, are looking to prove their dominant regular season was no fluke.
Here’s a look at the local matchups this weekend:
FRIDAY
Division I
No. 5 Wilcox (8-2) at No. 4 Menlo-Atherton (7-3), 7 p.m.
Wilcox captured its second straight SCVAL De Anza Division championship. … M-A is back-to-back PAL Bay Division champs. … These teams were tied at the hip during the 2018 playoffs. M-A beat Wilcox 33-28 to claim to CCS Open Division title and both went on to win a state championship. … The Chargers scored an average of nearly 39 points per game this season while allowing 16. … Wilcox RB Paul Rosas might have been even better this season than last year. He rushed for more than 1,500 yards in 15 games in 2018. Through 10 games this year, he’s run for more than 1,300. … M-A averaged 31 points on offense and gave up 24 on defense.
Division III
No. 7 Seaside (9-1) at No. 2 Terra Nova (6-4), 7 p.m.
Seaside captured the PCAL Mission Division title after winning just one game in 2018. … Terra Nova finished in a tie for second place in the PAL Bay Division. … The Spartans averaged 31.5 points on offense while allowing a little over 10 points a game. … Seaside’s only loss was a 14-7 decision to Alisal in Week 8. … The Tigers scored an average of 31 points per game, while giving up an average of 24. … Terra Nova had a three-game winning streak snapped by Half Moon Bay last week.
No. 8 San Mateo (8-2) at No. 1 King’s Academy (7-3), 7 p.m.
San Mateo finished second behind undefeated Half Moon Bay in the PAL Ocean Division. … King’s Academy tied for fourth in the PAL Bay Division. … King’s Academy smoked San Mateo 41-0 in a PAL Ocean Division meeting in 2018 as the Knights went on to win the CCS Division V title. … The Bearcats saw their four-game winning streak stopped by Burlingame last week. … San Mateo had one of the stingiest defenses in the PAL, allowing just under 12 points per game. … After starting 7-0, King’s Academy finished the regular season on a three-game losing streak. … The Knights averaged 40 points a game in its seven wins. In three losses, that number dropped to 11.
Division IV
No. 5 Soquel (8-2) at No. 4 Hillsdale (7-3), 7 p.m.
Soquel finished second in the PCAL Cypress Division, behind Santa Cruz. … Hillsdale was third in the PAL Ocean Division. … Soquel had a three-game losing streak snapped by Santa Cruz last week. … Soquel led the Cypress Division in scoring with 28 points per game. … The Soquel defense did not give up more than 25 points in any one game this season. … Hillsdale scored an average of nearly 29 points per game while allowing just over 17. … Hillsdale RB Nate Iskander has a chance to rush for 2,000 yards this season. He is at 1,749 after the regular season, having gone over the 200-yard mark in his last four games and five of the last six.
Division V
No. 5 Mills (8-2) at No. 4 Homestead (7-3), 7 p.m.
Mills captured the PAL Lake Division championship, its first division title since winning the Ocean title in 2006. … Homestead finished second in the SCVAL El Camino Division, behind Saratoga. … Mills had its six-game winning streak snapped by Capuchino last week, 33-0. … The Vikings have never won a CCS game in three playoff appearances. … These teams have one common opponent: Monta Vista-Cupertino. Mills beat the Matadors 32-6, the Mustangs prevailed, 10-3. … Mills scored an average of 25 points per game, while allowing just over 11. … Homestead averages 28 points scored per game. The Mustangs’ defense allows just under 21. … Homestead QB Luke Goode has had a monster season. The 6-6 junior has thrown for 2,642 yards, with 26 TDs and just two interceptions.
SATURDAY
Division I
No. 8 Half Moon Bay (10-0) at No. 1 Serra (9-1), 1 p.m.
Half Moon Bay captured the PAL Ocean Division title. … Serra finished in a three-way tie for the WCAL championship. … The Cougars are one of just two teams to finish the regular season 10-0 — only Cornerstone Christian, which plays 8-man football, was unbeaten in 2019. … HMB scored an average of 42 points per game, while allowing less than 10. … Serra had its nine-game winning streak snapped in a 14-13 loss to St. Ignatius. .. Serra led the WCAL with an average of 35 points scored per game, while the Padres defense allowed less than 14.
Division II
No. 5 Bellarmine (3-7) at No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep (7-3), 1 p.m.
Bellarmine finished sixth in the eight-team WCAL. … SHP finished in a tie for second in the PAL Bay Division. … Both Bellarmine and SHP lost to Menlo-Atherton this season. … The Bells struggled offensively this season, averaging a little more than 13 points per game. Defensively, they allowed 31. … Bellarmine has lost three of its last four games … In its seven wins, SHP averaged 39 points per game. In three losses, that number drops to 11. … The Gators rushed for a season high 304 yards in last week’s 49-14 win over Menlo School. … SHP advanced to the CCS Open Division III finals in 2018, falling 35-24 to Aptos.
No. 6 Burlingame (5-5) at No. 3 Mountain View (7-3), 1 p.m.
Burlingame finished fifth in the six-team PAL Bay Division. … Mountain View was third in the SCVAL De Anza Division standings. … The Panthers buried the Spartans 45-7 in the first round of the CCS Division IV playoffs in 2018. … The Panthers won their last two games to qualify for the playoffs this season. … Offensively, Burlingame averaged 23 points per game. On defense, the Panthers allowed 21. … Panthers RB Lucas Meredith averaged 140 yards rushing per game, scoring 17 TDs. … Mountain View ended the regular season on a two-game losing streak, scoring a combined 17 points.
