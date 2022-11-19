Running back Ty Richardson scored three touchdowns and Eron Chen picked off two passes and recovered a fumble to help rally third-seeded Menlo School past No. 2 Live Oak 21-14 in a CCS Division III semifinal win in Morgan Hill Friday night.
The Knights scored all three touchdowns in less than a five-minute span in the second half, rallying from a 14-0 halftime deficit to stun Live Oak (9-3). Richardson's 7-yard run got the Knights on the board with just under two minutes left in the third quarter. He then capped a 39-yard drive with his second score to tie the score at 14-all with 11:12 left to play. Following a Brady Jung interception on the Acorns' next possession, Richardson scored his third touchdown of the night with under 10 minutes to play.
