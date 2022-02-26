In 2018-19, the Aragon girls’ basketball team finally reached the pinnacle of Central Coast Section play by claiming the Division II championship — the first CCS title in program history.
This year, archrival Hillsdale has a chance to capture its first CCS crown. The Lady Knights, as the No. 1 seed, will be favorites as they host Saturday’s CCS Division II championship game at 7 p.m. But to realize their CCS championship dreams, the Knights will have to go through Aragon to do it, as the Lady Dons will march into Hillsdale as the No. 2 seed.
The showdown between Hillsdale and Aragon is one of two arch-rivalry matchups to take the CCS championship stage Saturday. In the Division III bracket, set to tip off in San Bruno at 7 p.m., No. 1-seed Capuchino will host No. 6 Mills in a rematch of the 2019-20 CCS semifinals — with Cap fielding the same core players as this season — when Mills knocked out its rival on Cap’s home court.
“It’s a lot different,” Cap head coach Steve Hoff said. “They were sophomores the last time it happened, and I think we’re probably a little bit mentally tougher. I think having [Kiki Afeaki] on our side … helps, because even as a sophomore she was pretty dominant.”
Cap and Hillsdale are both in the same boat. Both are No. 1 seeds. Both are looking for their first CCS titles.
Mills has one CCS championship in its trophy case, when the Lady Vikings captured the 1984-85 Division II title with quarterfinal and semifinal wins over Half Moon Bay and Terra Nova, respectively, before topping Harbor-Santa Cruz 55-46 in the title game.
Cap has dominated Mills in regular-season play for three seasons, now.
The Mustangs won both rivalry matchups in PAL South Division play this year and have won six straight league matchups with the Vikings. The only win Mills has earned over Cap over the past three years came in the 2019-20 playoffs. Afeaki didn’t play in that game, as she missed most of the season due to injury.
“The one difference is we didn’t have Kiki,” Hoff said. “She was out that year … so she wasn’t in there. But I thought the difference was coaching. I mean, he just out-coached me.”
While Hillsdale ran the table in Peninsula Athletic League South Division play this season, Aragon nearly derailed the perfect streak Jan. 21, when the Knights snuck out of Aragon’s gym with a 55-52 victory. Cap was the only other team to finish within a one-possession margin, when the Knights topped the Mustangs 60-58, Jan. 28.
Girls’ basketball
Division II
No. 2 Aragon (18-8) at No. 1 Hillsdale (24-1), 7 p.m.
How they got here: Hillsdale, the PAL South Division champs, improved its winning streak to 19 games with wins over No. 8 Christopher and No. 4 Branham. The Knights took down Christopher in the CCS quarterfinals 69-45, and Branham 60-54. Aragon, after tying for second place in the PAL South with Burlingame, ousted No. 10 Pioneer 54-26 in the quarterfinals before taking out No. 3 Burlingame in a 55-53 overtime thriller in the semis.
CCS history: Hillsdale has never won a CCS title and has reached the finals just once. The Knights fell to Branham 47-33 in the 2014-15 Division III championship. Before Aragon won its first CCS title three years ago, the program lost four straight CCS finals in 2002, ’04, ’05 and ’18.
Division III
No. 6 Mills (13-11) at No. 1 Capuchino (15-11), 7 p.m.
How they got here: Cap has cruised through two rounds of CCS play, downing No. 8 Notre Dame-San Jose in the quarterfinals 72-46, and No. 4 Aptos 55-40 in the semifinals. Mills entered the postseason with a sub-.500 overall record, but heated up with a 51-16 win over No. 11 Monterey in the quarterfinals and a 59-46 victory before upsetting No. 2 Santa Cruz 59-46 in the semifinals.
CCS history: This is Cap’s first ever appearance in the CCS finals. Mills has one CCS title from Division II in 1985, and has since dropped two CCS championship games, first in 2005 and against in 2020.
Division IV
No. 3 Harker (24-1) at No. 1 Menlo (11-8), 7 p.m.
How they got here: Menlo earned the No. 1 seed despite a 9-8 overall record in the regular season, and proved its mettle in the quarterfinals with a 59-17 win over No. 8 Sacred Heart Prep, before downing No. 4 Scotts Valley 51-33 in the semifinals. Harker took out No. 6 King’s Academy, 77-32, in the quarterfinals before eliminating No. 2 Notre Dame-Belmont with a 48-37 win in the semifinals.
CCS history: Menlo is a perennial CCS contender, winning seven all-time section titles, including a three-peat from 2013-15. Harker is looking for its first CCS crown, having never reached the CCS finals.
Division V
No. 3 Crystal Springs Uplands (10-10) at No. 1 Priory (13-9), 5 p.m.
How they got here: Crystal Springs cruised through the quarterfinals with a 64-12 win over No. 11 University Prep before upsetting No. 2 Summit Shasta in the semifinals 50-46. Priory has been a force, outscoring No. 9 Cristo Rey-SJ in the quarters and No. 5 Pacific Bay Christian by a combined score of 150-27.
CCS history: Crystal Springs is looking to repeat. The Gryphons appeared in their first CCS championship game last year, earning the program’s first title with a 51-44 win over Summit Shasta. They supplanted Priory as section champs, after the Panthers won four straight titles from 2017-20.
Boys’ basketball
Division I
No. 3 Menlo-Atherton (19-6) at No. 4 Alvarez (23-3), 5 p.m.
How they got here: M-A celebrated a bit too much after its 57-55 win over No. 6 Los Altos in the CCS quarterfinals, and was penalized for its fans running onto the floor in a postgame celebration. As a result, the Bears lost hosting privileges for the remainder of the tournament. Hence the reason they are on the road against lower-seeded Alvarez after a 46-34 win over No. 2 Mountain View in the semifinals. Alvarez reached the finals by virtue of a fast-paced 68-57 win to knock out top-seed Carlmont in the semifinals.
CCS history: M-A won back-to-back CCS titles in 1988 and ’89, and has lost three straight title games since, in 2007, ’08 and ’14. This is Alvarez’s first trip to the CCS ’ship.
Division III
No. 4 Aptos (22-4) at No. 2 Burlingame (20-5), 7 p.m.
How they got here: No. 2 Burlingame has been playing like a team of destiny — fitting since the team’s five core seniors have been varsity seniors since they were freshmen — downing No. 10 Capuchino in the quarterfinals 62-49 and No. 6 Sobrato in the semis 61-35. Aptos has eliminated No. 5 Half Moon Bay 45-42, and No. 1 Santa Cruz 71-56.
CCS history: Burlingame has won two CCS championships in eight finals appearances, capturing titles in its last two trips in 2013 and ’21. Aptos is 1-4 in CCS title games, winning its only championship in 1986.
Division IV
No. 3 Menlo (19-7) at No. 1 Palma (20-4), 3 p.m.
How they got here: Menlo won at home in the quarterfinals 65-49 over No. 6 Harker, and on the road 61-45 over No. 2 King’s Academy. Palma dominated No. 9 Design Tech in the quarters 82-33 and won a 57-53 battle against No. 5 San Lorenzo Valley in the semis.
CCS history: Each team has won seven CCS titles. Menlo last claimed the championship in 2017, and Palma in 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.