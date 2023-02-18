CCS girls’ basketball
FRIDAY
CCS girls’ basketball
FRIDAY
Open Division
No. 1 Mitty 93, No. 8 Crystal Springs 30
Division I
No. 11 Sequoia 29, Milpitas 27 OT
Division II
No. 10 Aragon 60, Leigh 20
No. 11 Willow Glen 46, Woodside 32
Division III
No. 12 El Camino 68, Mt. Pleasant 35
Division IV
No. 11 Mercy 60, Design Tech 35
SATURDAY
Division I
No. 11 Sequoia (11-13) at No. 6 Hollister (17-4), 7 p.m.
Division II
No. 10 Aragon (12-13) at No. 7 Pioneer (14-9), 7 p.m.
Division III
No. 12 El Camino (9-16) at No. 5 Live Oak (19-5), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Presentation (8-16) at No. 8 Jefferson (13-11), 7 p.m.
Division IV
No. 11 Mercy-Burlingame (13-9) at No. 6 Sacred Heart Prep (12-12), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Pacific Grove (15-8) vs No. 8 Terra Nova (11-13) at Jefferson, 1 p.m.
Division V
No. 10 Ace Charter (6-5) at No. 7 Nueva (11-6), 7 p.m.
CCS boys’ basketball
FRIDAY
Open Division
No. 4 Serra 63, No. 5 St. Ignatius 44
No. 3 SHP 60, No. 6 Menlo-Atherton 59
Division II
No. 10 Aragon 65, Andrew Hill 62
Division IV
No. 11 Scotts Valley 73, Oceana 49
Division V
No. 10 Pacific Bay Christian 67, Alum Rock 33
Summit Prep 59, No. 12 Cristo Rey 46
SATURDAY
Division II
No. 10 Aragon (14-11) at No. 7 Oak Grove (13-10), 7 p.m.
Division III
No. 11 Mt. Pleasant (10-12) at No. 6 South City (14-10), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Seaside (14-10) at No. 7 El Camino (12-12), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Westmoor (13-11) at No. 8 Prospect (16-8), 7 p.m.
Division IV
No. 9 Pacific Grove (12-13) vs No. 8 Terra Nova (11-12) at Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.
Division V
No. 10 Pac Bay (15-11) at No. 7 Crystal (11-10), 7 p.m.
Summit Prep (16-9) at No. 5 Eastside Prep, 7 p.m.
