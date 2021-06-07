CCS girls’ basketball
Division II playoffs
Hillsdale 46, Oak Grove 32
No. 8 Hillsdale (6-5) advanced to the quarterfinals by topping No. 9 Oak Grove (8-2). The Lady Knights take to the road to face No.1 Lynbrook Tuesday for a 7 p..m Tip-off.
No. 4 Aragon (8-2) had a first-round bye and opens its postseason at home against No. 5 Leland (8-1) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Division IV playoffs
Mercy-Burlingame 58, San Lorenzo Valley 51
No. 9 Mercy (4-6) earned a road win over No. 8 San Lorenzo Valley (7-2) to advance through the CCS Division IV bracket. The Crusaders now travel to No. 1 Half Moon Bay (8-4) Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tip-off. Half Moon Bay enjoyed a first-round bye.
Also opening postseason play Tuesday, No. 2 Notre Dame-Belmont (7-5) hosts NO. 7 Monte Vista Christian (7-10) at 7 p.m. No. 3 King’s Academy (6-9) hosts NO. 6 Terra Nova (4-2) at 4 p.m.
CCS boys’ basketball
Division I playoffs
Menlo-Atherton 56, Los Gatos 48
No. 7 M-A (5-6) took down No. 10 Los Gatos (10-7) to advance to the CCS Division I quarterfinals. The Bears travel to No. 1 Piedmont Hills (15-5) Tuesday for a 7 p.m. start.
No. 11 Carlmont (5-7) was eliminated by No. 6 Palo Alto (11-8).
Division II playoffs
Aragon 46, Gunn 43
No. 8 Aragon (6-5) won a thriller at home over No. 9 Gunn (8-12) to advance to the Division II quarterfinals. The Dons will now travel to No. 1 St. Francis-Mountain View Tuesday for a 4 p.m. tip-off.
No. 3 Hillsdale (11-1) had byes in the first two rounds and opens play Tuesday, hosting No. 6 Wilcox for a 7 p.m. start.
Division IV playoffs
Terra Nova 69, James Lick 32
No. 7 Terra Nova (5-1) cruised into the second round with a big win over N0. 10 James Lick (4-4). The Tigers now travel to No. 2 King’s Academy Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
No. 1 Sacred Heart Prep (12-7) opens play Tuesday hosting No. 9 Harker (5-10) at 7 p.m. No. 3 Menlo School (6-9) also had a first-round bye and opens Tuesday at home, hosting No. 6 Pacific Grove (5-6) at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.