SATURDAY
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Division I
No. 6 Hollister 57, No. 11 Sequoia 28
The Ravens saw their season come to a close with a second-round loss to the Haybalers. Sequoia finishes the season 11-13.
Hollister (18-4) will be on the road for a quarterfinal at No. 3 Carlmont (17-5) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 8 Alisal (16-6) will take on No. 1 Menlo-Atherton (22-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Division II
No. 7 Pioneer 41, No. 10 Aragon 40
The Dons coughed up a 12-point lead over the final two minutes as the Mustangs rallied to pull out the second-round win. Aragon (12-14) led 13-12 after the first quarter before holding Pioneer (15-9) to a combined nine points in the second and third quarters to lead 32-21 going into the fourth. Pioneer would go on to outscore Aragon 20-8 over the final eight minutes to advance to the Division quarterfinals.
No. 3 Hillsdale (20-4) will host No. 6 Monta Vista (17-8) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Matadors beat No. 11 Willow Glen, 75-46, in the second round.
Division III
No. 8 Jefferson 42, No. 9 Presentation 38
Lupe Etene-Faamoe scored a team-high 14 points to lead a balanced Grizzlies attack over the Panthers in a second-round matchup. Grace Wang and Tauleleli Mataevo each added 12 points apiece as well for Jefferson. Up next for Jefferson (14-11) is a meeting with No. 1 Mills (17-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 5 Live Oak 46, No. 12 El Camino 35
The Colts took a 15-9 lead after the first period, but could not hold on against the Acorns. El Camino finishes the season (9-17).
No. 3 Westmoor (15-9) will host unseeded Soldead (13-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oceana High School.
Division IV
No. 11 Mercy-Burlingame 55, No. 6 Sacred Heart Prep 51
After suffering a pair of WBAL Skyline Division losses to the Gators, the Crusaders got the win that mattered most, beating SHP for the first time this season in the second round of the Division IV bracket. Mercy (15-9) will be at No. 3 Notre Dame-Belmont (15-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 2 Half Moon Bay (16-8) will also be hosting a quarterfinal game, taking on No. 7 Carlmont (9-14), which topped No. 10 San Lorenzo Valley 61-60 in overtime.
No. 8 Terra Nova (12-13), which beat No. 9 Pacific Grove 45-35, will be at No. 1 Menlo School (12-10) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Division V
No. 7 Nueva 28, No. 10 ACE Charter 21
Siana Kapoor scored 12 points and Amrutha Rao added 10 to lead the Mavericks into the quarterfinals of the Division V bracket. Nueva (12-6) will be at No. 2 Woodside Priory (12-12) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 8 Mountain View Academy (8-9) will be a No. 1 Summit Shasta (18-2), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Division I
No. 3 Carlmont (17-7) will host No. 6 Mountain View (16-8) in a quarterfinal game. Mountain View beat No. 11 Milpitas 43-41 in the second round Saturday.
Division II
No. 7 Oak Grove 56, Aragon 54
The Dons could not hold on to a fourth-quarter, seven-point lead as their season came to a close with a loss to the Eagles. Aragon finishes the season 14-12. Oak Grove (14-10) will move on to a quarterfinal game and will be on the road at No. 2 Hillsdale (18-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Division III
No. 7 El Camino 67, No. 10 Seaside 59
The Colts trailed 29-26 at halftime, but rallied for the second-round win over the Spartans. El Camino (13-12) will stay close to home for Tuesday's quarterfinal, traveling to No. 2 Burlingame (19-4) 7 for a 7 p.m. tip.
No. 10 South City 48, No. 11 Mt. Pleasant 35
South City (15-10) advances to the quarterfinals and will be at No. 3 Aptos (18-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 8 Prospect 77, No. 9 Westmoor 61
The Rams finish the season 13-12. Prospect (17-8) will be on the road at No. 1 Jefferson (19-4) for a quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Division IV
No. 8 Terra Nova 59, No. 9 Pacific Grove 48
Trailing 15-9 after one quarter, the Tigers got their offense in gear, culminating with a 23-point fourth as they pulled away from the Breakers. Terra Nova (12-12) will be at No. 1 King's Academy (19-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 2 Half Moon Bay (15-9) will host No. 7 Harker (17-8) in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Eagles beat No. 10 Marina, 61-52.
No. 3 Menlo School (11-13) will host No. 11 Scotts Valley (14-11). The Falcons upset No. 6 Stevenson in the second round Saturday.
Division V
Crystal 57, Pacific Bay Christian 22
The Gryphons (12-10) advance to the quarterfinals, where they will be on the road at No. 2 Oakwood (21-4), 7 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 1 Woodside Priory (21-3) will host No. 8 Pinewood (8-14), which beat No. 9 Anzar, 71-70. Priory beat Pinewood during the WBAL regular season, 89-56, Jan. 17.
No. 3 Summit Shasta (24-2) hosts No. 6 Thomas More (18-9), which got past No. 11 Kehilliah, 49-45.
