Wednesday was the perfect “trap” game when the Woodside boys’ water polo team hosted Burlingame, a match between the two remaining undefeated teams in the Bay Division.
The Wildcats came into the game brimming with confidence. They used a third-place finish in the Mountain View tournament over the weekend to propel them to their biggest win in years when they knocked off previously unbeaten Menlo-Atherton.
It would have been easy for Woodside not to be completely engaged in the game against a Panthers’ team the Wildcats beat 12-3 in the season opener at the Homestead tournament.
And for a half, Burlingame went toe-to-toe with the Bears. But in the third period, M-A erupted for seven unanswered goals to pull away for an 11-5 victory to take control of the Peninsula Athletic League’s top division.
“I knew [Wednesday] was not going to be easy,” said Woodside head coach Bruno Antonino. “After Monday (beating M-A), my brain wasn’t focused.”
Aiden Seed led a balanced attack for Woodside (4-0 PAL Bay, 11-4 overall), netting a hat trick. Andrew Mills, Duncan Vaughan, Jake Anderson and Joe Untrecht each scored twice. William Kriedler and goaltender Kai Seed both contributed two assists, with Seed coming up with three saves.
Burlingame (3-1, 4-4) got single goals from Dylan Bornick, Tate Hartley, Mason Rossi and Lodo Platerink. Goaltender Lukas Kleinheinz finished with six saves.
Leading 3-2 at halftime, the Wildcats took control less than two minutes into the third period when Mills came up with a steal near mid-pool, drove on goal and put it away for a 4-2 lead. Jake Anderson followed with a strike less than a minute later before Aiden Seed scored back-to-back goals. Untrecht followed with two in a row and Anderson rounded out the scoring to put the Wildcats up 10-2 going into the fourth period.
“The first half, we weren’t really focusing that hard,” said Aiden Seed, Woodside’s junior 2-meter man. “(In the third period the offense) kicked in.”
Woodside got off to a slow start offensively as Burlingame did a good job of collapsing on Aiden Seed in the set. But the Panthers could not generate much offensively as Woodside’s pressure defense kept Burlingame well on the perimeter and did not allow a shot in the opening period.
Woodside finally broke the seal with under two minutes to play in the opening quarter. Following a Burlingame turnover, Kai Seed found Mills on a fastbreak. He drove in toward goal and with a Burlingame defender closing, lofted a shot over the goalie and just barely over the goal line in the far left corner for a 1-0 lead.
It seemed that goal might be the one to jump-start the Wildcats offense and when they scored a little over 20 seconds later with Kai Seed finding Vaughan down the right wing, it looked as if the Woodside engine was warming up.
But Burlingame snuffed out that advantage in the second period. Kleinheinz made a big save early — sliding across the goalmouth to stone Untrecht on a one-timer — that seemed to give the offense a boost. After going without a shot for nearly 10 minutes, the Panthers seemed to stun Woodside when Bornick, on the left wing, beat the goaltender to the shortside corner to cut the Wildcats’ lead in half, 2-1.
Now the Panthers were flying. Rossi slammed a shot off the crossbar before Hartley hammered home a shot from the left wing to tie the match at 2-all with 2:05 left in the first half.
Burlingame had a chance to take the lead, but Nolan Rossi’s shot banged off the far right post.
Woodside got one last opportunity in the opening half and the Wildcats didn’t miss. Kriedler found Vaughan at the point and his shot deflected off a Burlingame defender and past the goaltender to give Woodside a one-goal lead at the break.
With Wednesday’s win over the Panthers, coupled with Monday’s win over M-A, Woodside nears the halfway point of league play in control of the Bay Division.
“In the third quarter, we had to start showing why we’re the team to beat,” Antonino said. “[We] realized if we don’t play the way you’re supposed to play, you can lose.”
