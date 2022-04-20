The Aragon softball team found itself in unfamiliar territory as they hosted Carlmont Tuesday afternoon.
Not only did the Dons trail for just the third time in a Peninsula Athletic League game, Carlmont had already scored more runs, 2, than any of the previous six PAL teams Aragon had played.
And with sluggers Liv DiNardo and Megan Grant merely mortal Tuesday, if there ever was going to be an upset of the Dons, the Scots were brewing it.
But Brooke Tran entered the pitcher’s circle with two outs in the second, after the Scots having already plated two runs, and settled things down. Offensively, it was her catcher, Caroline Harger, who did the bulk of the damage as the Dons rallied for a 7-2 victory.
Batting in the No. 7 spot, Harger, a sophomore, drove in a game-high four RBIs and hit the game’s only homer while narrowly missing on a grand slam in the sixth.
“Thank God for Caroline,” said Aragon head coach Liz Roscoe. “She’s our hero.”
It was a Harger sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning that capped a four-run rally that gave Aragon (7-0 PAL Bay, 11-3 overall) its first lead of the game. In the fifth, Harger hit a one-out bomb to center to put the Dons up 5-2 and her bases-loaded double to the base of the fence in the left field corner drove in the final two runs for the Dons.
“It feels really good. I’ve been struggling a little bit,” Harger said.
The same could be said of Aragon in the first two innings as Carlmont (4-3, 8-9) rapped out seven hits in the first three innings. The Scots touched Aragon starter Rae D’Amato for a run in the first, due in large part to a fielding error in the outfield that turned a one-out single into Gabby Lee standing on second, in scoring position.
It turned out to be a big extra base as Lee would score on a Grace Schumacher single to center.
Schumacher went 3 for 4 to lead the Scots’ offensively.
Carlmont tacked on another run in the second, again benefiting from an Aragon defensive miscue. Ava Conti singled with one out and would come around to score when Niamh Marren’s single to left field was booted by the Aragon fielder to put Carlmont up 2-0.
“We were a little flat today,” Roscoe said. “Defensively, I’m not happy at all. … We’re going to be working on some stuff. We’re a better team than that.”
Carlmont would add two more hits in the third and then had only two more the rest of the way as Aragon’s Tran threw 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in earning the win.
“[Tran] is tough as nails. She’s a great ball player and is mentally tough,” Roscoe said. “I thought [D’Amato] pitched well. She was pitching a good game. Our defense didn’t help her.
“I’m just not going to leave these girls hanging out there.”
In the third, Aragon rallied, scoring four runs on just two hits as the Dons sent 10 batters to the plate to take the lead for good.
DiNardo opened the inning with an infield hit and stole second. She went to third on a Janelle Jee grounder to shortstop, with Jee reaching the first-base bag at the same time as the throw, knocking the ball out of the first baseman’s glove, enabling DiNardo to score the Dons’ first run of the game.
Grant was intentionally walked to bring up D’Amato, who ended up at second on a Carlmont throwing error, with Jee and Grant scoring to give Aragon a 3-2 lead.
“It’s the little stuff we’re not doing,” said Carlmont head coach Steve Rianda. “Passed balls, walks and obviously, errors. We make two errors and they score four runs.”
Tran and Brooklyn Blake were walked to load the bases and Harger followed with the only RBI of the inning, lifting a fly ball to center, with D’Amato scoring on the sacrifice fly for a 4-2 Dons’ advantage.
Harger said that was the at-bat that gave her her confidence back.
“It got my mind off, ‘I’m not producing,’” Harger said.
In the fifth, Harger had the defensive and offensive plays of the game. In the top of the fifth, she threw an absolute seed to shortstop Grant, who was covering the bag on a Carlmont steal attempt. Grant didn’t even have to move her glove, other than a a little flick of the wrist on the tag, as Harger threw a perfect strike to end the inning.
“That throw was really the throw where I thought, ‘This game is mine,’” Harger said.
In the bottom half of the inning, Harger was the second batter up and punctuated her day with a blast to straight-away center field that put the Dons up 5-2.
In the bottom of the sixth, Harger put the icing on the cake with her bases-loaded double that just missed being a grand slam by about 4 feet — the height of the fence.
“Hitting is what saved us,” Harger said of the Dons’ 10-hit attack.
For Rianda and the Scots, they can only think of what might have been. Did Rianda think two runs was enough?
“Definitely not. Five runs isn’t enough when you’re facing two of the best hitters in Northern California,” Rianda said. “We needed to score in every inning. When you stop after the second inning, any good team is going to beat you at home.”
