Heading into Saturday’s championship volleyball match at the annual San Lorenzo Tournament, the Lady Scots didn’t know what they were up against.
Carlmont head coach Matthew Walker didn’t tell his players their opponent, Tamalpais-Mill Valley, was entering the championship showdown with an undefeated 11-0 record on the season.
Well, maybe Tamalpais (11-1 overall) didn’t know what it was up against either, as Carlmont triumphed in three sets 25-12, 23-25, 15-11 to capture the San Lorenzo Tournament title. The Scots swept through the tourney with five wins, rolling through the first four matches of the day in straight sets, against Redwood Christian-San Lorenzo, Mission-SF, San Marin-Novato and Arroyo-San Lorenzo.
“They were ready to show that we’re ready to play,” Walker said. “We wanted to go into league on a high note and this tournament is the first tournament than we’ve had everyone there.”
Carlmont (7-6) opens Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division play Thursday at Aragon. But riding a win streak is only half the story. Walker was elated Saturday as it was the first time all season he has had the entire varsity roster at his disposal.
The previous weekend, at the Spikefest tournament, the Scots had just seven varsity players available with a contingent sidelined due to COVID protocols. Walker had such a sparse roster at Spikefest, he promoted three junior-varsity players to fill out the roster. The undermanned Scots went on to post a mere 1-4 record.
Among those back in action in San Lorenzo were two key seniors, outside hitter Natache Adan and libero Larkin Chock. This fortified senior middle Payton Zolck, who tallied an .895 hitting percentage with a cumulative 17 kills through the five wins to earn Tournament MVP honors.
“They all played well, they all stepped up their game the entire weekend,” Walker said. “But our middles and outsides really stepped up their game.”
Chock provided the biggest spark on the championship stage. The senior opened the day rotating in as a defensive specialist, but through the semifinal and final matches in bracket play, she donned the libero jersey. And her keen serving touch loomed large in the opening set against Tamalpais.
Tamalpais jumped out to an 8-2 lead in Game 1. But after Carlmont forced a side-out, Chock stepped to the line and went on a 16-point service run. The senior ultimately produced eight aces in the match.
“Our serving and passing was unbelievable,” Walker said. “Everyone was hitting the spots I was asking them to hit.”
Chock utilized her hard float serve to finish the day with 21 aces in the tournament.
“When she’s on with it, she’s deadly with it,” Walker said.
Adan got stronger as the day went on. She totaled just one kill through two sets in the opening two matches of pool play. Once she settled in fulltime, Adan got into a rhythm, including five kills in the two-set semifinal victory over Arroyo.
“With her coming back at full strength, Larkin coming back at full strength, it just solidified the whole back row,” Walker said.
Walker is in his first official season at the helm for Carlmont. He was hired previous to last season and coached the Scots through their unofficial 10-game season in the spring of the 2020-21 school year.
Walker brings a wealth of coaching experience to his first varsity post. A teacher at Hopkins Junior High School in Fremont, he has previously coached at Encore Volleyball Club and Academy Volleyball Club before switching to Rage Westside Volleyball Club based in Belmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.