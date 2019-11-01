The key to the Burlingame girls’ tennis team’s semifinal win Wednesday was getting off to a quick start.
Facing third-seeded Aragon, the second-seeded Panthers quickly won the first sets at all three doubles matches which catapulted them to a 5-2 victory.
Thursday, top-seeded Carlmont turned the tables on Burlingame as the Scots won the first set in five of the seven matches. They went on to grab their winning point before Burlingame won a match as Carlmont punched its ticket to the Central Coast Section team tournament with a 6-1 win over the Panthers.
It’s the third straight year the Scots have won the PAL team tournament and the automatic CCS bid that comes along with it, joining Bay Division regular-season champion Menlo-Atherton.
“It’s still really exciting (to win this tournament and qualify for CCS),” said Annika Lin, Carlmont’s No. 1 singles the last four years, who has qualified for the section tournament her entire high school career.
“I wanted to have a happy ending.”
It was also Carlmont’s third straight win over Burlingame this season. The Scots posted a pair of 4-3 wins during league play, leaving Carlmont head coach Margaret Goldsmith and her team leery of the Panthers.
“We were expected to win and I think it put a little pressure on us,” Goldsmith said. “We showed up to play.”
Not surprisingly, the senior Lin and sophomore No. 2 singles player Victoria Gittoes set the tone by winning the first sets of their matches. Lin found herself trailing Burlingame’s Maddie Wachhorst 3-2 early in the first set, but went on to win the last four games to take the set 6-3.
In the second, Lin jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never let Wachhorst back into the match as Lin finished off a 6-3, 6-1 win for the first Carlmont point.
Gittoes wasn’t far behind. She blitzed Michaela Llewelyn in the first, 6-0, but Llewelyn battled back in the second. But Gittoes got a break early in the second and never gave it back, going to a 6-0, 6-4 win.
“Annika and Victoria come out and set a fantastic tone,” Goldsmith said. “It was a really competitive match and my girls stepped up and won.”
The Scots took a 3-0 team lead when their No. 1 doubles team of Simone Beilin and Naya Salah took apart Burlingame’s freshmen duo of Kaleia Daga and Sophia Roberts.
As well as the Burlingame pair played against Aragon Wednesday was how good the Scots’ tandem looked against them Thursday as Beilin and Salah dropped only three games in a 6-2, 6-1 win.
“They reverted a little bit,” Burlingame head coach Bill Smith said of his pairing. “That’s what freshmen do.”
Carlmont then wrapped up the match with Nikhila Raman’s win at No. 3 singles. But Burlingame’s third freshman in the starting lineup, Ella Rafferty, made Raman work for her win. Raman got an early break in the first set and carried that to a win. She carried that momentum into the second set as Raman jumped out to a 5-2 lead.
Rafferty had one last gasp, however. She won three straight games to tie the set at 5-all, but she ran out of gas as Raman won the final two games to close out a 6-3, 7-5 win.
“I think we’ve gotten better as a team,” Lin said. “We have more depth (this year).”
The Scots won the fifth match to come off the court as No. 4 singles player Kat Nguyen was the beneficiary of Burlingame’s Vedika Bhaumik’s decision to retire leading in the third set as she had an appointment to attend, giving Nguyen the win, 6-4, 3-6, 2-3, retire.
Burlingame finally earned its first win at No. 3 doubles where Olina Du and Rebekah Coleman split sets with Carlmont’s Saya Deshpande and Malika Agrawal. In a third-set, super tiebreaker, Burlingame prevailed for a 6-3, 5-7, (10-8) win.
Carlmont capped the match with Saanika Joshi and Lily Gittoes posting a 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) win at No. 2 doubles.
“I almost thought this might be Burlingame’s year, but my girls did really well this year,” Goldsmith said.
Said Smith: “I’m pleased with the way we played. But Carlmont is still better than us.”
