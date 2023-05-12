Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
For the first time since 2019, the Carlmont Scots are back on top in the PAL Bay Division.
Carlmont clinched its 32nd all-time league championship Thursday with a 4-3 victory at Capuchino. With the win, the Lady Scots (11-2 PAL Bay, 15-7 overall) take sole possession of first place in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division with one game to play, and can finish with no less than a co-championship. Carlmont has its fate in its own hands with Friday’s regular-season finale at Sequoia. A win against Sequoia (9-4, 17-5) would give the Scots the Bay Division title outright; a loss would see them settle for a co-championship with Cap (11-3, 22-5).
Starting pitcher Grace Schumacher rose to the occasion Thursday, going the distance to deliver Carlmont to its seventh straight win.
“I always pitch better with stress,” Schumacher said. “I feel like I pitched pretty good today.”
Schumacher locked up with Cap ace Nohemi Livingston, and the two kept pace through the fourth. Carlmont’s senior right-hander pitched through trouble through the last two innings to go the distance. She has now recorded complete games in the Scots’ last three wins, including a two-hit shutout Tuesday against Burlingame.
“Tuesday was even better,” Carlmont head coach Steve Rianda said. “She was throwing a little bit harder. She was getting the inside call a little bit more. But she’s been doing really well and she’s peaking at the right time.”
Each team plated unearned runs in the third inning. But in the fifth, Carlmont No. 3 hitter Izzy Won delivered a clutch RBI double to give the Scots the lead. Maddie Wiesseinger set the table with a one-out single to center. Then Won turned on an inside fastball and scorched it into the left-field corner to score Wiesseinger from first.
“It was inside but I think I got an early read on it,” Won said. “I’m lucky I got an early read on it. ... She’s been throwing first pitch inside for everyone, or for a majority of the team. So, I was looking in early in the count. ... So, I was definitely looking for that inside pitch and I saw it.”
Won was 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the contest.
“[Livingston] has always thrown hard and she’s always worked around the zone very well,” Won said. “So, I think going in, not knowing what to expect and going up with an open mind really helped me. Just seeing the ball and just making contact was all I was focusing on.”
Won came around to score on a Cap infield throwing error to make it 3-1. Then in the sixth, the Scots added more insurance when Audrey Schreiner led off with a double and later scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Kylie Rouspil.
The insurance runs loomed large as Cap started a comeback push in the sixth. The Mustangs scored once in the inning on a one-out RBI single by Livingston. Cap would go on to load the bases with one out, but Schumacher pitched out of the jam, notching a strikeout for the second out and inducing a pop-out to second base to leave the bases loaded.
In the seventh, the Mustangs had a golden opportunity when the bottom of the order set the table. Elizabeth Do led off the frame with her third single of the day. Then a walk and a passed ball put runners at second and third with no outs. Madi Choi followed with a fly ball to left field to score Do from third, but on the play the back runner was cut down attempting to advance from second to third.
Lola Sierra followed with a line-drive single to left. But Schumacher squared off with Livingston to end it, with Livingston popping up in foul territory to third baseman Molly Brand.
“I think we’re feeling pumped,” Won said. “We’re on a winning streak right now. We’re looking ... to go in (to Friday’s showdown at Sequoia) with energy, we’re looking to go in with confidence. And I think we’re going to do well.”
Carlmont flashed the leather throughout the game. With a runner on first in the third inning, Brand made an exceptional diving catch on a soft looper on a bunt by Nadia Keishk. Brand charged quickly down the line and got airborne to make the catch.
“Molly’s very athletic,” Won said. “I trust Molly to make those plays. Definitely a very clutch play in that situation.”
Then in the fourth, Won made a rangy play at second base, leaving her feet on a soft liner toward center to made a diving backhanded grab.
“It definitely takes stress off me,” Schumacher said of the clutch defense. “Because when my defense is working, it gives me more confidence to pitch better.”
Schumacher now touts a 5-0 record with a 2.03 ERA. Carlmont’s only two losses in PAL Bay Division play this season were during the first half of the season. The Scots lost back-to-back games to Cap and Sequoia. Schumacher didn’t pitch either of those games.
Rianda said he has not made a decision if Schumacher will pitch Friday.
“I think we have the arms,” Rianda said. “It’s whether or not Grace feels good tomorrow. She’s on a hot streak. ... She’s a tough player so we’ll see how she feel tomorrow.”
Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109.
See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn
