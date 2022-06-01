By Nathan Mollat
Daily Journal staff
For 5 2/3 innings, the story of the McKinleyville-Carlmont softball game was Panthers starting pitcher Raina Ausburn.
Over the last two frames, however, the Scots flipped the script, rallying to beat fifth-seeded McKinleyville 3-2 with a walk-off win in the quarterfinals of the Northern California Division IV regional tournament.
“Glad for the win,” said Carlmont head coach Steve Rianda. “But I felt we could have played more aggressively.”
With the win, Carlmont (17-11) moves into the Division IV semifinal against top-seeded Dixon Thursday afternoon. Dixon (23-1-1) posted a 12-0 mercy-rule win over No. 8 Woodland Christian.
This is the first year there is a Nor Cal softball tournament.
But for five innings, it looked like McKinleyville would be making another long road trip as Ausburn did not allow a hit to fourth-seeded Carlmont and thanks to a two-run third inning, McKinleyville led 2-0 and were six outs away from moving on to Thursday’s semifinals.
“I was definitely aware we were not hitting,” Rianda said.
Instead, the bats finally came alive for Carlmont. Jasleen Singh got the Scots’ first hit with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, roping a double to the fence in left field, just missing a solo home run. Singh moved to third on a passed ball during Sassie Block’s at-bat. Block got the Scots on the scoreboard with an RBI single to right, cutting the Panthers’ lead to 2-1.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Scots continued to take advantage of a tiring Ausburn. Grace Schumacher led off with a sharp single up the middle. Katie Fung worked a walk and Claire Kettwig followed by putting down a perfect bunt for a single to load the bases.
With the infield drawn in, Ausburn got what she needed — a groundball to the shortstop off the bat of Kylie Rouspil. The McKinleyville shortstop, in her haste to make a throw home, could not field the ball cleanly, however.
That bobble was enough for Schumacher to slide in safely at home for the Scots’ to tie the score at 2-all as the throw got past the McKinleyville catcher.
Rianda went for the win right then and there as he sent Fung home from third — who was tagged out at the plate for the first out of the inning.
It would be the only out the Panthers would record as Ava Conti came up. On the first pitch, Conti let out some shaft, taking a hefty cut — but came up empty.
On the next pitch, Conti surprised everyone by squaring around and putting down a bunt to third, with Kettwig hustling home with the game-winning run.
“I was a little too antsy (on that first pitch),” Conti said, who said she did not get the bunt sign until the second pitch.
“I didn’t miss my sign.”
It was sweet redemption for Conti, who started in the circle and put together one of her best outings of the season. Conti pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out 10. She allowed only two baserunners from the fourth inning on.
“Fantastic,” was how Rianda described Conti’s outing. “That’s the Ava we’ve seen most of the year.”
And yet, she was staring at a hard-luck loss. That’s because McKinleyville, a nearly six-hour drive from Humboldt County, touched Conti for two runs on two hits in the third inning.
That it was the No. 9 hitter who broke up a scoreless game made the situation even worse as Rebecca Barnett led off the inning by turning on a 2-2 pitch and pulling it to left field for a solo home run and a 1-0 Panthers’ lead.
“It was a curveball. I should have thrown my inside rise,” Conti said.
The Panthers followed the solo shot with Camryn Pinard getting hit by a pitch. She stole second and came around to score on a Allie Egbert double to left to put the Panthers up 2-0.
“Sometimes stuff happens. You have to move on,” Conti said.
Meanwhile, Ausburn was putting up zeros. Carlmont had a couple of baserunners in the early innings, but no hits. Block was hit by a pitch in the first, but she was erased on a 4-6-3 double play to the inning. In the third, Maddie Wiessinger drew a two-out walk.
In the fourth, the Scots finally put something together. Block drew a one-out walk and moved to second on an Izzy Won sacrifice bunt. Block went to third on a passed ball, but was stranded there when Schumacher fouled out to first base to end the inning.
“[Ausburn] was only throwing inside and we weren’t getting the barrel out (in front),” Conti said.
Conti’s continued dominance in the circle kept the Scots in the game, however, enabling them to rally in their final two at-bats.
“I knew, eventually, we’d get the bats going,” Rianda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.