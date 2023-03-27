After losing four straight games to start the season, Carlmont softball has suddenly won three straight.
And it was an unlikely power source who set the tone in the Lady Scots’ most recent two wins, as they stormed through pool play Saturday at the Los Gatos-Saratoga Varsity Softball Tournament with victories of 15-0 over Kennedy, and 5-3 over Saratoga.
Senior Lindsay Roth hit the first two home runs of her varsity career in the opening-game rout of Kennedy. Both were inside-the-park homers at Los Gatos that, yes, has a regulation fence.
“She’s an average runner and she just hustled her butt off and made it around both times,” Carlmont head coach Steve Rianda said.
Roth was 4 for 4 in the game, while senior Ava Conti enjoyed a perfect batting line as well, going 2 for 2 with a home run. Conti’s was a regulation home, a no-doubter to left field. The Scots tallied 16 hits in the game and would add 10 hits in the Saturday nightcap against Saratoga. Carlmont entered the day with 36 total hits in five previous games.
“They came out much better than early on in our season,” Rianda said. “So, it was nice to have them finally go out there and make some contact and put up some numbers. ... It’s nice to see them back on track.”
Conti earned the win in the circle with three innings of work. Grace Schumacher recorded six strikeouts in two innings to close it out.
The 5-3 win over Saratoga was noteworthy. Not only does it put the Scots in the winners’ bracket when the tournament concludes this coming Saturday. It also marked just the second loss of the year for the Falcons, who entered the game with a 5-1 record.
Saratoga jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, but Carlmont answered late, rallying for four runs in the fifth to take the lead. Schumacher drilled a two-run homer in the inning. But the big moment, Rianda said, was a clever base running play by junior Izzy McCandless, who earned an obstruction call when she was collided with by the Falcons shortstop between third and home.
“She did a great job,” Rianda said. “I was sending her home. She made contact with the shortstop that was covering third base and we saw the umpire made the obstruction call, so she kept moving forward. So that was a really heads-up play on her part. That really started the rally that got us back in the game.”
Junior Isabelle Won was 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI in the game for Carlmont. Sophomore Katherine Fung pitched the complete game, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out 10.
Sequoia into the winners’ bracket
The Sequoia Ravens also went 2-0 in pool play at the 12-team tournament, as senior left-hander Ainsley Waddell fired back-to-back shutouts in wins of 6-0 over Santa Teresa and 7-0 over Milpitas.
The left-hander totaled 13 strikeouts while allowing just one hit against Santa Teresa. She allowed just three hits and tabbed nine strikeouts against Milpitas.
“She was really dialed in,” Sequoia head coach Michelle Sarrail said. “She was ready to go, well rested, and we had a great strategy going in for each team, and everything was working.”
Sequoia’s defense came up clutch in the nightcap against Milpitas. With the Ravens leading 4-0, the Lady Trojans had loaded the bases with no outs. But a liner up the middle was met with a diving backhand by second baseman Cassy Chin, who flipped to shortstop Mackenzie Jackson to double the runner off second. The play kept the shutout intact.
“That just took any kind of momentum away from Milpitas,” Sarrail said. “And bang, the next gal, Ainsley struck out.”
Before resuming tournament play this coming Saturday, Sequoia is scheduled to host Carlmont in Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division play Tuesday.
Capuchino, another PAL Bay team, went 1-1 in their pool in the tourney.
