The seniors on the Carlmont softball team were only seventh graders when longtime Scots’ head coach Jim Liggett retired following the 2016 season. And the more time that passes, the further away Liggett’s memory becomes.
But when current Carlmont head coach Steve Rianda took over the program last season, he was intent on keeping Liggett’s legacy alive.
Last year, the Scots played the inaugural Jim Liggett Memorial Game in honor of Liggett’s 40-year softball coaching career, with more than 1,000 wins. Thursday was the second edition of the game and with it came a ceremony honoring the late Liggett’s career, who died a little more than a year after retiring.
Rianda had put up a banner in left field with all the Scots’ league titles. In right field were the eight Central Coast Section championships.
And now in center field, the Carlmont softball team unveiled a large banner proclaiming Carlmont’s field as Jim Liggett Field prior to the Scots’ 14-6 win over Woodside.
“As you walk onto the field, I want people to know the history,” said Rianda, a Carlmont graduate who had Liggett as a math teacher when he was in high school.
“I think there needs to be some level of acknowledgment (of Liggett’s career).”
In addition to honoring Liggett, Rianda and Carlmont also acknowledged his longtime assistant coaches, Ron Perris and Walt McElroy, along with longtime scorekeeper Gretchen Crusick, who died in 2021. A college book scholarship fund in her name was also created for Carlmont softball players who continue playing in college.
It was only appropriate that Thursday’s opponent was Woodside, which is coached by Alexa Daines, who was a four-year varsity player for Liggett who graduated in 2008 and is in her sixth season as the Wildcats’ head coach.
Daines said she found out about the pre-game ceremony from a Carlmont softball social media account. She asked how she could be involved and it was set in motion for the teams to face one another.
Daines even went so far as to have her team wear Carlmont blue socks, hair ties and belts.
“As the years go by, there is less connection (between the current players and the program’s history),” Daines said. “You don’t want to lose the memory. I think Steve is doing a good job bringing the memory back.”
But with the pre-game festivities came added pressure for this edition of the Carlmont squad. The last thing the Scots wanted to do in the Jim Liggett Memorial Game is lose.
“I would say so,” said Carlmont designated hitter Sassie Block when asked if there was added pressure on the Scots to perform.
But she said the energy from the crowd helped alleviate any nerves.
“Having the crowd out was more incentive to play well,” Block said.
Block said as she entered Carlmont as a freshman, she knew of the Scots’ softball history, but not a lot about the man who turned the Scots into a Northern California power.
“I knew about Carlmont’s legacy. It wasn’t until I got to Carlmont that I really learned [Liggett’s] name,” Block said. “The more I learned about him, the more incredible it got.”
Block certainly had a day for Carlmont (8-4 PAL Bay, 11-10 overall), as the senior went 3 for 4 and reached base in all four of plate appearances. She hit a home run, had two RBIs and scored four runs.
The Scots wasted little time in jumping on Woodside (1-11, 6-15), scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. Jasleen Singh led off the game with a double to right-center field and Gabby Lee drove her home three pitches later with a sharp single up the middle. With two down, Niamh Marren had the big hit in the inning, a two-run single.
The Scots added two more runs in the third on Block’s homer to left-center and later in the inning, Ava Conti scorched an RBI double to left.
Carlmont then broke the game open in the fourth, scoring seven runs on just five hits, taking advantage of four Wildcat errors. The big blow was a Kylie Rouspil two-run double, while Block and Lindsay Roth added RBIs. The other three runs came in via Woodside errors.
“Our youth and our defense hurt us today,” said Daines, whose team features three freshmen and eight sophomores. “The wheels kind of came off there.”
The seven-run outburst gave Carlmont a 12-0 lead after four innings, but with a 10-run, mercy-rule loss staring at them in the face, the Wildcats answered to keep the game going as Woodside batted around and scored five runs on three hits and a Carlmont error in the top of the fifth to extend the game.
Lily Magana and Brooke Faure had the big hits in the inning. Magana just missed a three-run home run, instead settling for a two-run double. Two batters later, Faure came through with a two-run single. Lacey Barstad drove in the other run with a bases-loaded walk.
“You thought it’d be a 10-run game,” Daines said. “But [we] found a way to battle back.
“That’s the heart they do have. They continued to push there and motivated each other.”
Carlmont answered back, however, when Rouspil clobbered a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the fifth. Woodside scored its final run in the top of the sixth on a Kelly Baek RBI single.
The game took on added meaning for Carlmont as the Scots are in a battle for a CCS spot. Only the top three teams in the PAL’s Bay Division earn an automatic berth into the playoffs. Carlmont’s win, coupled with Capuchino’s loss to division-leading Aragon, moved the Scots into fourth place, just a game behind third-place Sequoia.
Carlmont may need one of those automatic berths as the Scots’ overall record may not be enough to get them into the playoffs.
“We really want to go to CCS,” Block said.
