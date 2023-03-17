Steve Rianda, head coach for the Carlmont softball team, purposefully set up a rugged non-league schedule to help the Scots prepare to defend their Central Coast Section Division III championship.
But like many baseball and softball teams this spring, Rianda’s plans have all but been washed away by the winter storms. So when the Scots hosted Willow Glen Thursday afternoon, Rianda looked at it as a chance to get some reps against a real opponent.
That was about all Carlmont got out of it as the Rams used a couple of big innings to propel them to an 8-3 non-league win in Belmont.
Rianda admitted Thursday was simply about getting back on the field and playing another team.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve gotten on the dirt,” said Rianda, adding it’s been 14 days since they played Salinas.
As such, Carlmont (0-3) showed signs of not having yet found a rhythm to the season. While the Scots did show good plate discipline, managing to draw seven walks, they failed to hit in the clutch.
Those kinds of things can happen at any time of the year. What Rianda can’t abide were the mental errors committed by the Scots. They ran themselves out of three different innings, getting caught stealing in the first and then getting picked off second base in the third inning and picked off first base in the fourth inning.
There were also a couple of ground balls that turned into no-out fielder’s choices for the Scots as well.
Rianda said the excuse of a lack of playing time only goes so far.
“They’re all travel ball players. The mistakes we’re making are unacceptable,” Rianda said. “Willow Glen is the same boat we are, but they hit the ball all over the field.”
Willow Glen (3-1) was not fooled by Carlmont starting pitcher Ava Conti, who struggled with her command through five innings of work. She wiggled out of trouble in the first inning before surrendering a run in the second on a pair of walks, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly from Lea Crawford.
The Rams upped their lead with a three-run third. Willow Glen got a one-out single and an infield hit, coupled with a wild pitch, to put runners in scoring position. Aleki Ulu singled in the second run of the game for the Rams. A fielder’s choice then loaded the bases and Alanna Clincy drew a walk to drive in the second run of the inning before Cianna Miranda plated the third run with a single to center.
The Rams then broke the game open in the fourth when Faamaai Ulu hit a three-run home run to take an 8-1 lead.
“[Conti is] better than she pitched today,” Rianda said. “Throwing so many balls in the dirt — that’s not her.”
Clincy, meanwhile, was shutting down the Carlmont bats, and yet the Scots had their chances to get back in the game, just lacking the clutch hit. Their first scoring chance came in the third inning, already down 4-0. With one out, Lindsay Roth picked up Carlmont’s first hit — a hot shot to the second baseman who could only knock the ball down which enabled Roth to leg out the infield hit. She then stole second before Isabella Wilson and Maddie Wiessinger drew back-to-back, two-out walks. Katie Fung drove in the first run of the game for the Scots with a bases-loaded walk.
A groundout to second ended the threat, however.
The Scots loaded the bases again in the fifth and again pushed a run across on a bases-loaded walk to Kylie Rouspil. Again they could not get the hit to turn it into a big inning.
Carlmont had four base runners in the bottom of the sixth, but came up empty before Rouspil’s solid single to center drove in the Scots’ final run in the seventh.
Despite the loss, Rianda was simply satisfied to play an actual game again.
“We do learn a lot from this,” Rianda said. “We have to get more aggressive at the plate and in the circle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.