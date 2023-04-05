Back-and-forth battles are becoming all the rage in PAL Bay Division softball play.
Carlmont (3-0 PAL Bay, 6-5 overall) was one of two division frontrunners to rally for a comeback victory in its last at-bat Tuesday, as the Lady Scots scored three times in the top of the seventh to claim a 5-4 victory at Hillsdale.
With the Scots trailing 4-2, freshman Molly Brand delivered a two-run single to tie it. Brand then scored on a slap bunt by Bella Wilson, as the freshman took off like a rabbit toward home plate when Hillsdale’s throw went to first base, scoring the go-ahead run with a headlong dive across the plate.
“It felt really good,” Brand said. “I was really trying to run hard and dive — that’s the first thing I thought of to do.”
The Scots jumped out to an early lead against Hillsdale ace Lexi Kuka. Carlmont twice set the table with stolen bases into scoring position, scoring a run in the top of the first on an RBI single by Grace Schumacher to drive home Wilson, then making it 2-0 in the third on an RBI single by Audrey Schreiner to knock home Maddie Wiessinger.
Kuka settled in, though, setting down the next 11 Carlmont batters in order.
Hillsdale’s lineup reciprocated, tying it with two in the fifth and jumping out to a 4-2 lead in the sixth. But it could have been a lot more had the Knights not made four outs on the basepaths throughout.
“This is what happens, you take spring break off and everybody misses a week of practice, and a week of being together,” Hillsdale head coach Nick Dykes said. “And it usually takes a few innings to get everything back in. So, hopefully they’ll bounce back. The message is pretty simple. When they’re on spring break, they’ve also got to be doing their work.”
Hillsdale senior Megan Siler was involved in both her team’s run-scoring rallies. The senior led off the fifth by coaxing a 3-2 walk from Carlmont starting pitcher Katherine Fung. Then after a single through the left side by Samantha Marinec, Fung threw two consecutive wild pitches, allowing Siler to score and courtesy runner Sophia Shelton to advance to third. Sophomore Zoey Halaby then laid down a perfect squeeze bunt to drive home the tying run.
In the sixth, Hillsdale (1-2, 7-2) led off with a Claire Shelton walk. The junior stole second, but drama started building when Fung retired the next two hitters. Mia DeMartini prolonged the inning by drawing a four-pitch walk to bring Siler to the plate. And the senior delivered, floating a single down the right-field line to score not just Claire Shelton from second, but DeMartini all the way from first.
“What I was focusing on was just making contact,” Siler said. “I’m not the biggest power hitter. I’m not going to hit a home run, I’ve accepted that. … But my goal was just to make contact.
“Honestly, I was a little scared,” she said. “I was like: ‘Oh no, I popped it up. It’s going to be caught.’ But it all worked out. It was fine, and I’m very happy that I have speedy people on my team.”
Carlmont then unleashed a freshman attack to come roaring back in the seventh though.
“The biggest thing was just telling them to have fun and be relaxed,” Carlmont head coach Steve Rianda said. “[Kuka] is a really strong pitcher, so it’s definitely tough. And they put the ball in play and that was great.”
Not only did the Scots put the ball into play, the first three batters of the inning each hit the ball with authority. Fung led off with a sharp single to left and Kylie Rouspil followed with a double to right to put runners at second and third. Then Brand stepped to the plate, and the freshman rifled a shot to right-center to drive home Fung, with courtesy runner Riya Kadakia also scoring from second on a throwing error from the outfield.
With Brand advancing to second, Izzy McCandless followed with a clutch sacrifice bunt to move her to third. The McCandless bunt was a gutsy move with a two-strike count, but one that paid off.
“The pitcher and Izzy McCandless know each other, so I knew that was tough, especially with two strikes,” Rianda said. “But it was something that she had to do. And I just gave her a big compliment: ‘That’s tough to bunt with two strikes, a tight ballgame, against your friend.’ So, that was a big pickup for us.”
Then Wilson, Carlmont’s freshman leadoff hitter, produced the slap bunt to score Brand. It was the softest hit ball of the inning — after the bottom of the order produced a lot of solid contact — but it was the most potent.
“I think what created the solid contact was we all really wanted to win because it’s a rival team,” Brand said. “And then we all picked up our energy. Because from our past games, we all realized when we had more energy we played better. So, that’s what we tried to do.”
Carlmont now maintains a first-place tie as one of three unbeaten teams in Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division play, along with Sequoia and Capuchino. Hillsdale has now lost two of its first three games to open league play.
“I think the whole league is going to be pretty consistent,” Dykes said. “You can have one or two teams that may have the edge. But … I think any team in the Bay can beat anybody else on any day. It’s really good. It’s nice that it’s not: ‘OK, let’s get ready to hand the trophy to one team and get ready for whoever’s in second or third.’ It’s going to be a dogfight the whole season.”
Sequoia 7, Burlingame 6
The Ravens (3-0, 10-0) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to maintain their unbeaten record in PAL Bay Division play, taking down Burlingame (0-2, 2-2) Tuesday in Redwood City. Freshman Nisha Mehta gave Sequoia the lead with an RBI single to right to score freshman Jamie Elkington.
Burlingame’s Nora Leslie was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, as the Panthers got to Sequoia pitcher Ainsley Waddell for six runs on 11 hits. But Waddell still finished with 13 strikeouts, and certainly helped her own cause at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.
Sequoia has now won 10 straight games to start the season.
Capuchino 3, San Mateo 0
Nohemi Livingston fired a one-hit shutout and the Lady Mustangs (2-0, 10-2) scored three runs in the fourth to remain unbeaten in PAL Bay Division play.
Livingston faced four over the minimum, allowing one hit and walking two while recording 11 strikeouts. Avery Motroni was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple, while Kira Forsberg, Lola Sierra and Elizabeth Do each tallied RBIs.
San Mateo (1-2, 2-5) has now faced two of the top pitchers in the Bay Division, also being shut out by Waddell of Sequoia in a 6-0 loss March 16.
