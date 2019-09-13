Will the real Carlmont Scots please stand up?
With the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division volleyball slate opening Tuesday, there were some noticeable omissions from the Lady Scots’ starting lineup as they traveled to Hillsdale. Four Carlmont regulars didn’t step onto the court until the second set. But when they did, they helped right the ship.
Carlmont (1-0 PAL Bay, 5-2 overall) outlasted Hillsdale in an intriguing showcase of talent and depth both sides of the net, going five sets for a 16-25, 25-15, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9 victory.
“This year I knew it was going to be a battle,” Carlmont senior Morgan McClellan said. “They have improved so much. I knew it was going to be a fight, for sure.”
Both teams employed so many weapons. McClellan was the most versatile, though. The senior outside hitter didn’t play in the first set, but once she hit the court, the Scots took off. She finished with 10 kills and was a digging machine; while dig totals were not available at press time, first-year head coach Michael Lapuz estimated she was on par with her season average of 4.7 digs per set.
It was Carlmont opposite Alisha Mitha who really got cooking late in the match, though. The senior scored a match-high 15 kills and added four blocks. Seven of her kills and all four of her blocks came in the final two sets.
“Alisha, she just gets in a groove,” McClellan said. “She’s so good … she just got swinging and they couldn’t touch her.”
With Hillsdale (0-1, 7-4) leading 2 sets to 1, the Scots jumped out to an early 10-4 lead in Game 4. The Knights responded with a 6-1 run to close it to 11-10 on a left-side cross by sophomore Victoria Vanos for one of her eight kills. Carlmont junior Isabella Chu — who also sat out the first set — responded with back-to-back kills, Leah McMillen aced a serve, then Chu produced another kill to up the lead to 15-10.
Then Mitha went to work. Varying her shots relentlessly, she scored five of the last seven points in Game 4, including four kills before finishing off the set with a block. In Game 5, she picked right back up by opening with back-to-back blocks.
Hillsdale wouldn’t go away, closing it to 12-9 on a dump by setter Rianna Liu. Carlmont setter Jules Tan fired right back, though — a force with the two-touch ambush all night, the junior totaled six match kills — scoring a dump of her own to make it 12-8. Two plays later, she went long to throw a two-handed dump over the head of Vanos, who slapped the floor in frustration as she reacted by charging in, only to have the kill sail over her head to the vacant corner.
“Usually setters dump short,” Vanos said. “With most setters, you don’t expect that … so you just have to be on your toes.”
Tan also played a big role in Carlmont’s Game 2 turnaround. She accounted for five points in the set with three kills, an ace and a block.
“She finds her moments,” Lapuz said. “I think so far … for the chances she does get, she either gets the kill or she disrupts the defense … so we can run our plays.”
Therein was the defining element. Carlmont played seamlessly in the back row with consistent passing as the match wore on. Over the first three sets, the Scots committed 25 unforced errors. Through the final two sets, they committed just six, three of which were service faults.
“I think it’s just the personalities on our team,” McClellan said. “I think the personnel on the court, we’ve played with each other and we’re comfortable with each other … and once we get our flow, we’re just very loud.”
Hillsdale was paced by sophomore outside hitter Jessica Dean, who scored a team-high 12 kills. Junior middle Audrey Gilbert added nine kills, and junior middle Alexandra Sprowls totaled eight kills and four blocks. Senior setter Mia Cha — one of just three seniors on youthful Hillsdale’s roster — totaled four aces.
“I’m a little upset,” Vanos said. “I feel I should have played better. But, I feel (as a team) we did play to the best of our ability, especially since we took it to five sets.”
