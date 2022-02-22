Carlmont girls’ soccer head coach Jillian Quan was fighting the sensation of déjà vu.
It was 11 years ago, during Quan’s senior year at Carlmont, when her Lady Scots were eliminated from the Central Coast Section playoffs in a heartbreaking loss to Gunn — a goal in the final minute of overtime breaking a scoreless tie, summarily ending Quan’s high school career.
In Saturday’s CCS Division I opener, Quan got her redemption. The No. 1-seed Scots (16-2-2) scored early, with a goal in the 10th minute from junior Emilie Brack, and made it hold up for a pulse-pounding 1-0 victory over No. 8 Gunn.
“I knew it would be a pretty close game because we’re in CCS now, and I know we’ve been used to playing in [the B-league Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division],” Brack said. “I knew it would be close. I wasn’t sure about 1-0. I knew we would put them away early, maybe get two or three. We had a lot of chances but couldn’t get them in.”
Gunn (11-6-4) had a lot of chances too. The Titans failed to finish any, hindered by the absence of senior Ana Schremp, their leading scorer with 15 goals during the regular season. Still, Gunn pressured all day long, including several shots that struck the frame, and several good looks during the closing 10 minutes.
But the Carlmont backrow defense, along with the sophomore goalkeeper platoon of Ava Gaboury and Kylie Rouspil, teamed to somehow, someway, shut out the Titans.
“This is new for us because, being in the lower league, we’re so used to getting a few goals up in the first half and just relax,” Carlmont senior defender Jenna Reinhardt said. “But we have to wake up and we have to be ready for the next game.”
But it was Brack, in the front row, who played the starring role early on. Carlmont didn’t manage many set plays in the game. Most of the day, the Scots relied on slingshot counterattacks to get any kind of pressure on Gunn. So, it was fitting a broken attempt on a cross pass from senior Maya Blodgett that led to Brack’s score.
Blodgett’s cross pass was interrupted by a Gunn defender, but as the ball was redirected out of the box, Brack was stationed right at the top corner to intercept. The junior wasted no time by blistering a shot to the back post to put the Scots on the board.
“It popped out from the defenders, and I was at the top of the box, ran in and then hit it into the corner,” Brack said.
Then the Carlmont defense went to work.
Quan utilized Gaboury in the cage in the first half, with Rouspil taking over in the second, and it proved to be a winning recipe. It was the first CCS game for both sophomores, and Quan said she recognized they each had to work through some butterflies.
“But they settled in nicely,” Quan said. “I thought they did an excellent job for being first-year varsity, first time at CCS, just the environment for CCS is a lot different … but they had great games. And we can only get better from here.”
Gaboury’s big moment came late in the first half.
She got bailed out several minutes earlier by Reinhardt, who rushed over to cover a vacated goal — Gaboury got stuck in between on a through ball only to charge the Gunn striker and have a pass slip behind her — but Reinhardt used her imposing length and strength to run interference.
“We needed to cover each other there,” Reinhardt said. “It was pretty close. Too close for comfort, I would say, for sure.”
In the 38th minute, Gaboury sent the Scots into halftime riding the momentum of a phenomenal save. Gunn junior Zoe Wiederhold went on the attack by running a chip pass into the heart of the box. Her attempt was on the mark, but Gaboury responded by selling out for a clutch kick save.
Then in the second half, Rouspil settled in after a wake-up call in the 49th minute when Gunn freshman Andrea Lu racked a shot off the upright. But the sophomore was ready in the 63rd minute on a free kick from 40 yards away that Gunn junior Mia Steadman directed toward the top of the cage. Rouspil tracked it perfectly and pushed it nicely over the crossbar.
“That was great, that tip over,” Quan said.
Then, after thwarting the ensuing corner kick, Carlmont averted disaster on a takeaway deep in the box. Steadman was in the right spot when the Scots made a sloppy backrow exchange, allowing the Gunn junior to take aim from 12 yards away, only to send her line-drive attempt right into the hands of Rouspil.
It was the best chance of the half for the Titans, as their coach, Alexis Lopez, was all ready to count the equalizer.
“We were all screaming: ‘Goal!’” Lopez said. “In our heads, we were all like: ‘That’s a goal.’ Unfortunately, it went straight to the keeper’s hands.”
Carlmont’s defense answered the call from there. In the 72nd minute, Gunn sophomore Ashley Sarkosh sent up a breakaway advance for Steadman, who looked to chase it down into the attacking third, but senior UCLA commit Kathryn Kelly — who moved from center midfielder to center back in the second half — outran the Gunn forward to the ball.
Gunn had one more good chance in the 73rd minute when a deep cross pass glided off Rouspil’s hands and continued across the face of the goal. Steadman tracked it down just past the opposite post but couldn’t turn it around and missed wide to keep the shutout intact.
With the win, Carlmont advances to the Division I semifinals. The Scots will host No. 5 Los Altos, after the Eagles knocked off No. 4 Notre Dame-Belmont, 7-4, Saturday afternoon. Wednesday’s semifinal is slated to kick off at 7 p.m.
