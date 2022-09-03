Carlmont quarterback Jack Weissinger, in his third season as varsity quarterback, missed his first-ever start in a Scots uniform Thursday night.
With Weissinger out, Carlmont head coach Eric Rado turned to junior backup Carlo Campobello, who was the JV starter the last two seasons. Rado wasted little time in throwing his new signal caller into the fire, dialing up a pass on the first play from a scrimmage — a completion that set the tone in a 17-14 Carlmont win over the Eagles in Los Altos.
“Jack hadn’t missed a varsity start in two years. … There had to be some leadership to show up without him,” Rado said. “Our seniors stepped up and had a complete team win. … I think they grew as a team.”
The teams battled back and forth as Carlmont (2-0 overall) twice rallied from a touchdown deficit before a Conner Cook 35-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winning points.
Campobello also factored into the winning points as the field goal holder. Rado said while the snap wasn’t bad, Campobello did need to make a play to get the ball to the spot.
“He had to have good handling to get the ball down,” Rado said. “It was real close.”
Cook later came up big with a punt that pinned Los Altos deep in their own end late in the fourth quarter.
“The nose of the ball hit on the 12 and died on the 3,” Rado said. “They turned the ball over on downs.”
Rado didn’t need Campobello to light up Los Altos, as he ended up completing 4 of 10 passes for 80 yards. All Rado wanted him to do was be the quarterback.
“Manage the huddle. Be calm,” Rado said he asked of his backup quarterback.
Campobello’s main job, however, was to give the ball to running back John Hanna, who is off to a tremendous start to his senior season. He ran for 174 yards and scored both Carlmont touchdowns Thursday night, following up last week’s 219-yard performance in a 49-0 win over San Lorenzo Valley.
Last week’s load of nine carries was more than light compared to Thursday, when he carried the ball 35 times, averaging 5 yards a carry.
“He put in the work in the offseason,” Rado said. “He’s falling forward for yards. He’s doing a good job of picking his holes. He’s a calming presence back there.”
The Carlmont defense continues its strong start as well. After pitching a shutout last week, the Scots allowed only a pair of touchdowns to the Eagles Thursday. Defensive end Ryan Holoyda led the defensive charge, finishing with a team-high six tackles, including 2.5 for loss with a sack.
Undefeated two weeks into the season, Carlmont will take a big jump up in competition when the Scots travel to Half Moon Bay next week. But for Rado and the Scots, it will just be the next step in their development.
(We just want to) steadily, consistently get better,” Rado said.
