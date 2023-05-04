With just over a week remaining in the PAL Bay Division softball regular season, four teams are within striking distance of first place.
Capuchino, Carlmont, Sequoia and Hillsdale — in that order — are in line to vie for the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division title. Cap and Carlmont are currently jockeying for first place; both teams are even in the loss column, but Cap holds a 1 1/2 game lead with three more wins than the Lady Scots.
The Scots (7-2 PAL Bay, 11-7 overall) kept pace Tuesday with a dramatic 6-5 walk-off win over Aragon (5-6, 8-11). Carlmont led 5-0 going into the seventh, but Aragon capitalized on several Scots errors to rally back and tie it, knocking reliever Ava Conti out of the game and forcing Carlmont head coach Steve Rianda to re-enter starting pitcher Katherine Fung. The 5-5 tie only set up a dramatic finish for the Scots, as Izzy Won delivered an RBI single for the walk-off win.
“They were excited,” Rianda said. “Especially having a 5-0 lead going into the sixth and seventh innings, we just assumed we’d close it out. Ava got some good ground balls, she was pitching well, and the defense just didn’t play well behind her.”
Under the lights at Capuchino (9-2 PAL Bay, 18-4 overall), there was markedly less drama as Mustangs right-hander Nohemi Livingston out-dueled Sequoia ace Ainsley Waddell to the tune of a five-hit shutout. Cap won it 4-0 over the Ravens (7-3, 15-4), with Livingston in the driver’s seat most of the evening.
“I would say yesterday was probably the best game she has thrown all year,” Capuchino head coach Tanya Borghello said.
Cap’s ace pitched through a two-out double by Sequoia freshman Jamie Elkington. Livingston left her stranded at second by recording one of her eight strikeouts. The Mustangs went on to score three runs in the second, and an insurance run in the third when sophomore slugger Avery Motroni deposited a line drive over the new fence in right-center field for a solo home run.
It was Motroni’s third home run of the year, but the first one ever to go over the wall at the team’s newly remodeled field.
“Which was no doubt,” Borghello said. “So, it was exciting to get the first out-of-the-park home run there at the field.”
Now, Carlmont has some work to do. Due to a string of rainouts — Carlmont’s home field, unlike Cap’s new synthetic-turf paradise, is natural grass, making for muddied field conditions throughout April’s rainstorms — the Scots have played two less games than Cap.
The makeup schedule has Carlmont lined up for quite a finish. The Scots close the regular season with back-to-back games next week, traveling to first-place Cap next Thursday, and closing with a makeup road game at third-place Sequoia and the Central Coast Section strikeout leader Waddell next Friday.
“It could be a good thing,” Rianda said. “You keep the energy up and, especially if you get that first win, it builds into the next one. But even [Tuesday], those are the types of games you want to play.”
Carlmont’s Tuesday comeback is just the type of finish the Scots need this season. Only the top three placers in the PAL Bay Division are guaranteed CCS playoff bids. And, as of Thursday, any of the four top teams, mathematically, have a chance of not making the cut.
The Scots showed their flair for the dramatic in the bottom of the seventh though. Maddie Wiessinger led off the frame and promptly socked a triple.
“Which is great because she’s usually a singles slapper,” Rianda said.
Won — the Scots’ No. 3 hitter and pacing the team with a .469 average — followed by shooting a ground ball with eyes back through the middle to win it.
“She’s been an active clutch hitter,” Rianda said.
Cap has a similarly tough schedule in the final week of the regular season, the big difference being the Mustangs, unlike Carlmont, don’t have any makeups or back-to-back games. Still, Borghello’s young bunch has to content with fourth-place Hillsdale next Tuesday before closing out the regular-season slate against Carlmont next Thursday.
“Our girls have seemed to do OK against Carlmont, but Carlmont is also playing really well right now,” Borghello said. “So, you can’t rule them out. They’re always lurking.”
