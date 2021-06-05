Friday was a long day for the seniors on the Carlmont boys’ basketball team. Not only was it graduation day, but Grad Night activities were happening in the evening.
Between those events, the Scots hosted Monta Vista-Cupertino in the first round of the Central Coast Section Division I bracket.
At least the Scots didn’t ruin the party. After holding an 18-13 lead after the first quarter, the 11th-seeded Scots took control with a 20-point second quarter, weathered a late Matadors spurt and then iced a 71-52 decision.
Carlmont (5-5) will be on the road at No. 6 Palo Alto (10-8) for at second-round matchup at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Our starters, our first six guys, came with intensity and were knocking down shots,” said Carlmont head coach Ron Ozorio. “When we shoot the ball well, we can play with anybody.”
Add hot shooting to solid rebounding and an ability to take care of the ball and the Scots won going away. They shot 47% from the field and were 42% from behind the 3-point arc, connecting on 9 of 18 attempts.
Daniel Awad led Carlmont with a game-high 16 points, but the Scots got balanced scoring as four players scored in double figures and 11 players got in the scoring column. Nate Wong finished with 13 points for the Scots, Kyler DeBorde added 12 and Miles Ozorio chipped in 10.
Carlmont controlled the glass, outrebounding Monta Vista 35-28. Awad led the way with 8 boards while Will Hesselgren had 7, all in the first half.
As for ball security, a coach could not have asked for much more as Scots turned the ball over only nine times.
And yet the Matadors found a way to hang around. In the first quarter, it appeared Carlmont was going to run Monta Vista out of the gym as the Scots opened the game on an 11-2 run.
But the Matadors stabilized themselves and closed the opening period on a 13-6 to trail 18-13 going into the second half.
“We do that,” Ozorio said of his team’s penchance to keep teams in the game. “We’ve had great quarters (offensively), but defensively we’re doing the job.”
The Scots had trouble with Monta Vista center Rohan Shah, whose height and width forced Carlmont to double team him the post for most of the first half.
The Scots went away from it in the third quarter and Shah responded, scoring 7 of his team-high 13 points period.
“We saw him on tape and he didn’t do anything,” Ozorio said. “In high school basketball, you have to take away the hottest guy … and you have a good chance (at winning).”
The second quarter is when Carlmont took command of the game, outscoring the Matadors 20-7. Wong got a steal and a layup and Enzo Carvalho followed with a 3 to give the Scots their biggest lead of the game, 23-13.
And they didn’t let up. Miles Ozorio hit a baseline jumper and Awad converted following a scramble in the paint.
Monta Vista stayed within shouting distance, trailing 28-18 after a Shah bucket. But Carlmont center Hesselgren knocked down a free-throw line jumper to start a 10-0 run that saw the Scots lead bulge to 38-18 and led 38-20 at the break.
“That was two quarters of some of the best basketball we’ve played,” Coach Ozorio said. “We struggle to do it for four.”
The halftime break certainly didn’t cool off the Scots as they came out firing to start the third quarter, knocking down their first six shots — including back-to-back-to-back 3s, two from DeBorde and one from Awad.
Monta Vista, however, was matching the Scots on the scoreboard. When Carvalho knocked down 1 of 2 free throws with 20 seconds left in the quarter, the Scots had a comfortable 58-37 lead.
Ozorio’s comfort level quickly dropped, however, at the start of the fourth quarter. With the Scots’ second unit in, Monta Vista made a run, scoring nine straight points. Suddenly, the Matadors were down just 13 points, 61-48 with 5:14 left to play.
Ozorio called a timeout, inserted his starters back into the game and they brought it home.
“We didn’t want to do that,” Ozorio said. “But the [starters] took care of it.”
At this point, everything going forward is just gravy for the Scots. It wasn’t too long ago the schools in the Sequoia Union High School District weren’t even going to play in the CCS postseason. Now that they’re into the second round, Ozorio is just proud to see his team complete its season.
“They worked really hard — back when we were practicing outside,” Ozorio said. “We’ve talked about finishing the job.”
Open Division
San Mateo County teams went 1-2 in Open Division play, with Half Moon Bay advancing to next week’s semifinals.
The fifth-seeded Cougars took down No. 4 Bellarmine 71-68.
Half Moon Bay (21-3) will face top-seeded Mitty (15-1) on the road at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Serra and Woodside Priory, however, saw their seasons come to an end. The sixth-seeded Padres (6-6) were eliminated by rival and No. 3 seed St. Ignatius (12-6), 54-46.
The Panthers (14-2), the No. 7 seed, were knocked out No. 2 Riordan, 77-60.
Girls basketball
Menlo School could not hold onto a fourth-quarter lead and fell to No. 3 St. Ignatius 49-42 in the Open Division bracket.
Sixth-seeded Menlo (4-5) led 35-29 going into the fourth quarter and 29-26 with 4:14 left in the game.
Senior guard Avery Lee closed out her stellar career with 19 points and 4 assists for the Knights.
Capuchino, who was a perfect 10-0 and seeded No. 8 in the Open Division, saw its season come to a crashing end as top-seeded Mitty (12-1) throttled the Mustangs, 80-29.
Woodside Priory, the No. 5 seed, advanced with a 53-46 win over No. 4 Valley Christian. The Panthers (10-3) will be at Mitty at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.