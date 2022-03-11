Since 2004, the Carlmont and Serra baseball teams have played each eight times going into Wednesday’s meeting in San Mateo.
And the Padres had won all eight previous meetings, outscoring the Scots 74-17. The closest result was a 5-2 Serra decision in the first round of the 2017 Central Coast Section playoffs.
The two have met in the regular season four of the last five seasons, missing out on the 2020 matchup because of COVID.
Wednesday, however, Carlmont jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and carried that momentum to a 7-0 win over the Padres.
“They did everything that we’ve been asking of them,” said Carlmont manager Ryan Hamilton. “We put up great at-bats. … We did a great job of just battling.”
Colton Fisher was masterful on the mound for Carlmont (4-1-1), as the Scots won their second straight game since a 7-1 loss to St. Ignatius March 3. Fisher worked six innings, allowing just three hits while striking out five. He faced only two batters over the minimum during his outing.
“That was the longest he’s gone,” Hamilton said. “He just stayed in the zone. Forced contact, a lot of two-, three-pitch at-bats, which is what we preach. … He just executed his plan.”
Given the early run, Fisher nursed it through the rest of this start. The Scots picked up an insurance run in the top of fourth for a 2-0 lead, but broke the game open by scoring five runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Offensively, Carlmont scored seven runs on eight hits, while also drawing eight walks. Collin O’Driscoll went 2 for 4 to lead the Scots, including his first varsity home run, drawing a walk and driving in three runs. Aidan Kurt drove in a pair of runs, hitting a double as he was also 2 for 4 at the plate. James Tofigh and Dominic Avila drove in a run apiece, with Avila picking up a double.
Serra (6-2) managed only four singles on offense, one each from Will Kinney, Henry White, Noah Potencion and Patrick Macy.
The win in a good shot of confidence as the Scots will face off with their third West Catholic Athletic League team of the season when they travel to San Jose to face state power Bellarmine for an 11 a.m. first pitch.
Serra, which was playing its third game in five days, will finish off a slate of four straight Peninsula Athletic League opponents when the Padres take on Burlingame Friday night under the lights at Washington Park.
“[Serra is] definitely a game you want to get excited about, but at the same time, it’s non-league. The season isn’t over,” Hamilton said. “For sure, it was a big confidence booster. … It’s a good measuring stick and something we can build off of for the season.”
