The Capuchino Mustangs have been knocking the ball around the yard all season, but Wednesday’s Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division opener was all about their arms.
Right-handers Declan Mendel and Ryan Burton combined on a three-hit shutout to lead the Mustangs (1-0 PAL Bay, 9-2 overall) to a 1-0 win over Aragon in San Bruno. Mendel worked five-plus innings while striking out 10 to earn the win, upping the sophomore’s record to 3-1. Burton tabbed three strikeouts through two innings to notch the save, including a swinging third strike on a 3-2 pitch to end it.
Declan Mendel, in his first varsity season, joins his older brother Aidan Mendel, a junior, on the Cap roster. Last year, it was Aidan Mendel who emerged as a sophomore to win a rotation spot.
“He’s got the same mentality as his brother,” Mustangs manager Matt Wilson said. “Kind of: ‘I don’t care how big I am … I’m going out there and I’m going to shove.’ And that’s the kind of mentality that he has.”
Aragon starting pitcher Ashton Moniz-Witten was in the zone as well. The senior right-hander took a tough-luck loss, tossing a seven-inning complete game, allowing just one unearned run on four hits while striking out seven.
“We stayed competitive the whole game,” Moniz-Witten said. “And I know that’s something our coaches have basically talked about with us the whole year. It hurt right now not getting that win, but I feel great right now. I’m glad we competed, I was glad we stayed in it every single pitch, and I feel like if we keep doing that all throughout league, I feel like we’ll be fine.”
Despite the game being played at Capuchino, Aragon (0-1, 4-5) played as the home team. With recent rains wreaking havoc of Aragon’s home field, the game was moved to San Bruno where Cap’s new synthetic-turf field allowed the game to be played without any issues.
But the spacious foul-ball area at Cap did cause problems for the Dons, as the Mustangs scored the game’s only run in the top of the first inning when Aragon committed two throwing errors on one play.
Burton tallied the “little league home run” after reaching on an infield single to the left side of the infield. Aragon still attempted a throw to first, one that Burton had beat, but the short-hop got past the first baseman allowing Burton to advance to second. Then a hurried throw to second overshot the mark and ended up in the outfield, allowing Burton to jog all the way around for the score.
“After that error, I kind of let it get to me,” said Moniz-Witten, who proceeded to load the bases with three walks in the inning. “I was frustrated, I was throwing too fast, and that led to my walks. But after I settled down, I felt a lot better. And throughout the whole game, I felt great.”
Moniz-Witten got stronger as the night wore on, setting down 11 in a row at one point. This comes on the heels of another tough-luck decision Saturday when he pitched five innings in a 2-0 loss to Hillsdale.
“I feel great,” Moniz-Witten said. “My arm’s all prepared. I prepared all summer for this. So, I’m excited.”
Declan Mendel might have got a chance to finish out the game as well had he not reached 90 pitches by the sixth inning.
“It hurt me to take him out,” Wilson said. “But once he hit 90 pitches, I didn’t want to push it, especially with a young arm like that.”
The sophomore’s day was prolonged by a defensive gem by Cap center fielder Nathan Balch. Aragon had two on with two outs — after Sean Hickey and Josh Jacobs reached on back-to-back infield singles — when Jared Walsh lifted a fading liner to center field. Balch got a quick first step though and chased it down with a diving catch.
“I thought that was going to get down,” Declan Mendel said. “Thank God I have Balch out there.”
Burton entered in the fifth after a leadoff walk to Jaylen Baquiran. The right-hander set down the side in order from there, then navigated through a hit and a hit batsman in the seventh. The junior said he was surprised when he got the call to enter in relief with Cap’s starter throwing so well.
“I was,” Burton said. “I thought he was going to shove the whole game. He was really good. He got to 90 pitches, that’s why they pulled him. But he was shoving the whole game.”
Mendel and Burton were without regular catcher Lucas Zayac, who suffered an injury to his throwing hand Saturday in Cap’s 5-4 non-league win over Homestead. Zayac injured the hand while trying to throw out a runner stealing third, but when he made the throw his hand was struck by the batter’s back-swing.
Wilson said Zayac is currently day-to-day.
“It was a tough one,” Wilson said. “But he’s a tough kid. He’ll bounce back.”
Junior catcher Emilio Ramirez filled in nicely, and was a familiar target for Declan Mendel. The two played together on Cap’s junior-varsity team last year, and were previously on the same Pacifica Cages travel team.
Burton settled in quickly with Ramirez as well, but when he got to the 3-2 count facing the final batter of the game, he shook off his catcher twice to get to the fastball. Burton threw a challenge four-seam heater to get the swinging strike to end it.
“Close game, 1-0 the whole game,” Burton said. “And, a 3-2 count, runners on first and second, I needed a big strikeout and I got it.”
Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109.
See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn
